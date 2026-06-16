2029 RB Kade Gibbs discusses Syracuse offer and camp

2029 two-way star Kade Gibbs is one of the top prospects in his class.

The rising sophomore from Spring Grove (PA) Area High was offered by Syracuse in March, and now holds half a dozen offers. He's been up to the SU campus five times, including earlier in June when he competed at Franchise Camp.

We caught up with Gibbs to get his take on camp and his SU offer on this week's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by On SI and Bleav.

"So the camp went really well," Gibbs said. "I enjoyed competing with other great players. There's a lot of good talent there. It was great learning from the coaching staff, and it was just a great experience. I've been on campus before and I feel like I've always left the campus better than when I came, so it was a great camp."

Gibbs discusses his relationship with Thomas

Gibbs plays linebacker and running back, and is being recruited on the offensive side of the ball by the Orange. His primary recruiter is Orange running backs coach Dennis Thomas, and the two got to work together at camp.

"It was great working with him. He brings a lot of energy, and he does a good job pushing the details of the position. That’s what separates great from good teams, the small details. And he also pushes the players, which I think is great, and he also helps them improve and he does a good job working with the running backs overall.

"I've stayed in touch with him and the rest of the staff since I've got the offer. I've enjoyed building those relationships. They're always there for you and they always made me feel like welcome every time I've been on campus."

Gibbs discusses his playing style

Gibbs describes himself as a physical runner who is not afraid of contact.

"I like to hit the hole hard, get north and south. I can always get shifty when needed, and my vision is good. I also take a lot of pride in ball security because at the end of the day, ball security is job security. The ball should always be on your fingertips, palm, forearm, forearm, bicep, and chest, because the ball is the most important thing."

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