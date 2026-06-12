2029 Keystone State ATH calls Syracuse camp a ‘great experience'

In spring, Syracuse extended 2029 Spring Grove (PA) High ATH Kade Gibbs.

It’s been a long relationship between SU and Gibbs, who was in Central New York for Franchise Camp earlier in June. It is now the running back/linebacker’s fifth time up at campus.

"Camp went really well,” Gibbs said to The Juice Online. "I enjoyed competing and learning from the coaches. It was a great experience like it has been every time I’ve been on campus. Definitely glad I made the trip up to Syracuse.”

Gibbs reconnects with Thomas

Gibbs worked with running backs coach Dennis Thomas the most.

"Coach DT brings a lot of energy and does a great job coaching the details of the position,” Gibbs said. "The entire staff was welcoming and made it a great environment to compete in. I felt like I performed well and learned a lot throughout the day.”

Aside from coaching advice, Gibbs and Thomas got a chance to catch up on other topics.

"We talked about my performance at camp, my recruitment, and continuing to build my relationship with Syracuse,” Gibbs said. "It was a great conversation, and I really enjoyed spending time with him after camp.”

Thomas has been Gibbs’ primary recruiter, and the two have been in touch throughout his recruitment process with the Orange, and especially in the months following his SU ofer.

"Coach DT and the rest of the staff have stayed in touch, and I’ve enjoyed continuing to build those relationships,” Gibbs said. "Syracuse has definitely made me feel like family.”

Gibbs is confident in SU

The two also spoke about Syracuse’s upcoming season.

Though the Orange went 3-9 in 2025, head coach Fran Brown spent the offseason retooling his roster and his coaching staff. Gibbs believes better things are ahead.

"I think Syracuse will have a really good season,” Gibbs said. "They have a talented team, great coaches, and a strong culture. I’m excited to get back up there and watch a game this fall.”

Gibbs is currently being recruited on the offensive side of the ball, and describes himself as downhill runner who can get shifty when needed.

"I run physical, hit the hole hard, and can make defenders miss in space,” Gibbs said. "I also have good vision and in the backfield, and I’m able to help in the passing game when needed. I focus on protecting the ball, and doing whatever helps the offense."

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.