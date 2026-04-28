2028 Garden State QB calls Syracuse offer a 'dream come true'

2028 quarterback Marvin Burroughs was back up in Central New York on Thursday and came away with his first collegiate offer.

The Atlantic City (NJ) High signal caller, affectionately nicknamed ’The Airshow’ for his passing prowess, said the Syracuse offer was a milestone moment in his football career.

"I was very excited to receive the offer,” Burroughs said to The Juice Online. "It’s a dream come true and I feel like I’ve earned it.”

Burroughs connects with coach Brown

The offer came after he spoke with head coach Fran Brown.

"I think he’s an excellent coach,” Burroughs said. "I think the relationships he has with his players plays a big role of why everyone has good feedback.”

They spoke about a variety of topics, including Brown’s philosophy that he instills his players of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).

"I think D.A.R.T. is a good philosophy to live and play by," Burroughs said. "It’s very helpful and helps the players hold themselves accountable. "

Burroughs is told SU will develop him

Brown also spoke about how Syracuse develops its prospects for the next level.

"We talked about what I need to work on,” Burroughs said. “And some of the weaknesses I have in my game.”

Burroughs also got to meet with quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan, who pitched Burroughs on how Syracuse’s offense system is a pass heavy system that has produced outstanding results.

In the 2024 season, Kyle McCord led the nation in passing yards before being selected by the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles. Last season, through four games, quarterback Steve Angeli similarly led the nation in passing yards before a season-ending injury.

"I think the way they use their QBs is amazing,” Burroughs said. “(Coach Ryan) is also a very good coach.”

Aside from meeting with the coaches, he also got to check out the Syracuse facilties and campus. He had also visited SU in 2025.

"I liked them a lot," he said.

Burroughs had an oustanding sophomore season

Burroughs is coming off a season where he threw for 2,679 yards and 30 passing touchdowns as a sophomore. He also holds a 3.5 GPA.

He compares his game to NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford, a Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowl selection.

"I’m a QB who’s not the most athletic but will kill you in the mental game,” Burroughs said. "I am also a hard worker and a great leader."

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