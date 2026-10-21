Syracuse Football: 2028 NJ Standout Raheem Blackwell Jr. Reacts to Dome Visit

In January, Syracuse was among the first schools to offer 2028 ATH Raheem Blackwell Jr.

The Camden (NJ) Eastside two-way star got a closer look at SU over the weekend when he was on campus to check out Syracuse’s matchup with Louisville. Though he’s visited the Orange before, most recently for Franchise Camp in June, this was his first time being at the JMA Wireless Dome for a game day experience.

"Visit was amazing,” Blackwell said. “The game was a good game. A shootout is always fun to watch.”

While Blackwell got a chance to see how Syracuse practiced over the summer, this was a different look into the program.

“Definitely my favorite part was seeing how the team operates on game day,” Blackwell said. “Seeing how that works was cool. The atmosphere was great.”

Blackwell had a chance to catch up with Syracuse coach Charles Watkins, and they spoke about his recruitment.

Blackwell enjoys his visit

The visit only reaffirmed his interest in the Orange.

"Cuse is very high on my recruitment,” Blackwell said. "bBt since I haven't brought in many more offers, I'm waiting until this season is over to figure out my top schools.”

While the Orange lost, 34-26, Blackwell was still impressed with how the defense played. While the first half was a shootout, and the teams combined for the most total yards in any ACC game since 2022, the second half was a different story, as they combined for just nine points.

Syracuse defensive back Davien Kerr was especially impressive, picking off Louisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz twice.

"It was impressive watching Kerr ball out like that,” Blackwell said. “Especially when the defense was struggling, he always found a way to give them a spark.”

Blackwell's Eastside team is off to a great start

Blackwell has always respected Syracuse head coach Fran Brown, and the way he’s recruited the Garden State.

Brown starred at quarterback at nearby Camden High during his playing days, and that has resonated with Blackwell.

Blackwell’s Eastside team is off to a 6-1 start.

"My season has been going great,” Blackwell said. “Right now, looking to get ready for playoffs next week.”

He’s a two-way star for the Tigers, but is being recruited as a defensive back.

"On defense, I would say my coverage skills have definitely got a lot better,” Blackwell said. “On offense, my run after catch improved."

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