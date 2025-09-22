5 recruits react to Syracuse’s 34-21 win over Clemson
Syracuse went on the road to Clemson on Saturday and won at Death Valley for the first time in program history, 34-21.
Afterward, we spoke with five recruits to get their reactions on the win.
2026 K Shay Barker (PA)
Barker committed to Syracuse in June after earning an offer from the Orange following Franchise Camp. He took an official visit to SU later that month and committed shortly after.
He came away impressed with Syracuse's win over Clemson and noted Fran Brown's bold move in the first quarter to go for a surprise onside kick after the Orange scored on their first drive.
It was executed perfectly by kicker Jadyn Oh, and the Orange went up 10-0 before the Tigers even had a chance to possess the ball.
"Incredible," Barker said. "Just makes me want to step on campus and be a part of the team tomorrow. Coach Fran is really bringing the program back to glory and I can’t wait to be a part of it."
2027 ATH Ka’heem Hamilton Jr. (NJ)
Hamilton, a Camden (NJ) Eastside EDGE/OLB/wide receiver, competed in Franchise Camp in June and came away with an offer from Syracuse along with defensive MVP honors.
From the get-go, he has been impressed with Brown and his staff's ability to recruit the Garden State.
"It feels great that the state of New Jersey is getting the recognition we deserve," Hamilton said. "(With) the coaches being from the same community, it makes it even better they can relate with their players even more."
Hamilton was following along with the SU-Clemson matchup on Saturday.
"That game was very impressive," Hamilton said. "Love how their receivers made plays. Great play calling by the offense coordinator. They definitely showed out and looking forward to a great season."
2027 OL David Kerr (MA)
2027 offensive lineman David Kerr needs no introduction to Syracuse. His two brothers, Davien and Davion, are already playing for the Orange. Kerr himself has been up to Central New York for several visits already, and closely follows how his brothers are doing.
Davien was at the center of SU's win, with an interception with 5:07 left in the fourth quarter to help Syracuse seal the win.
"My brother is Him," Kerr said. "There's many more to come."
He knows that this is exactly the kind of win that can catapult SU's season.
"We going up from here," Kerr said. "Cuse will take over the ACC real soon."
2026 RB Shavane Anderson Jr. (PA)
As one of Syracuse's newest commits, Anderson made sure to follow along as the Orange offense had little issues moving the ball against the Tigers as they finished with 433 total yards.
Anderson knew early on that this was going to be a special game for the Orange after they took the early 10-0 lead.
"Crazy," Anderson said. "I knew they was winning just off the first quarter."
Darrell Gill Jr., the reigning ACC Wide Receiver of the Week, who finished with only two receptions, but one of them went for a 22 yard touchdown to put the Orange up 24-7.
"(Gill) is a problem," Anderson said. "Best receiver on the team."
2029 ATH Clarence Freeman (FL)
Freeman received his first offer from Syracuse in August from Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale, and has been raving about the Orange ever since.
The victory over Clemson was just another reason to root for SU, Freeman said.
"That win was super amazing," Freeman said. "The coaching staff did a great job. I’m super excited for the direction of the program. Definitely great win by the team and Coach Brown and staff."
