4 recruits react to Syracuse Football's 2026 spring game

Syracuse hosted a wide range of recruits over the weekend for its annual spring game. We caught up with four of them to get their takes on their visits.

2028 ATH Lekeaka Fonkem

New Windsor (NY) Cornwall Central wide receiver/defensive back Lekeaka Fonkem grew up less than a 3.5 hour drive from Central New York, and got his first look at Syracuse.He called it an ‘amazing experience’ when asked about his first look.

“I loved the facilities and the environment,” Fonkem said to The Juice Online. “The coaching staff felt very welcoming and Syracuse is a place I would definitely want to continue my football career at.”

Among the coaches he got to interact with included Fran Brown, Marcus Walker and Trenton Sherman.

"We spoke about the recruitment process, how to get yourself out there and the steps it will take to get to the next level,” Fonkem said. "I also had a long conversation with OL Byron Washington about how recruiting was for him.”

2029 WR Gerald Sackie

Syracuse fans should need no introduction to the Sackie family. Older brother Gemanus is enrolled as a freshman linebacker with the Orange, and made several impressive plays in the spring game.

In the stands was his brother, 2029 Burlington (NJ) Township wide receiver Gerald Sackie. He received an Orange offer in November, adding to a list that includes UConn, Temple, UTSA and Eastern Carolina.

"Seeing my brother play on the next level is a different feeling I can’t explain,” Sackie said. "He always been a hard worker and he (going to) be great.”

His favorite part of the trip was obvious.

“My brother's TFL,” Sackie said. “Just seeing him make plays.

2027 DB Sire Hall

In June, 2027 defensive back Sire Hall received his first offer from Syracuse following 7v7 Franchise Camp.

The Chester (PA) High athlete was back on campus, and it was his first trip since picking up the Orange offer.

“They show much love every time I’m around there it just feels like home every time,” Hall said. "I love being up here.”

Syracuse added several new coaches in the offseason, including defensive backs coach Perry Eliano

"Me and the coaches talked about football and how’s everything been going,” Hall said.

He added that Syracuse was one of three schools standing out to him at the moment.

“My top schools are Syracuse, Temple and Akron.”

2028 OL Ty Winn

Since earning his first offer from Syracuse in November, 2028 Philadelphia (PA) Monsignor Bonner offensive lineman Ty Winn has exploded on the recruiting scene.

He now owns offers from Georgia, Penn State and Temple, among others, and made his first trip back to Central New York since being offered.

Winn said one of the top highlights was getting to meet his new position coach, Juan Castillo.

"He has a lot of knowledge about football,” Winn said. "He really went above and beyond explaining why playing for him in the future would be a great decision.”

Winn holds Syracuse in a high spot in his recruitment following the weekend,

"They’re high on my board,” Winn said. "They really set the bar as far as the experience."

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