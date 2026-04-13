Syracuse 1 of 5 standing out for 2028 Garden State WR

2028 two-way star TJ Maddox is a highly sought after Garden State prospect.

The Atco (NJ) Winslow Township wide receiver and defensive back received his first offer from Syracuse in 2024, and since then has added offers from schools like Boston College, North Carolina and Rutgers.

Maddox was recently on the Syracuse campus for spring practice, and got a closer look at the program.

“The visit was great overall,” Maddox said to The Juice Online. “I liked the intensity of the practice and the way the competition was.”

Maddox goes in-depth on his visit

Maddox said highlights from the trip included seeing the 1v1s and having a chance to meet with head coach Fran Brown.

"I talked to coach Fran about my abilities and how I’ve been since we last spoke,” Maddox said. "Coach Fran is a great coach and a straight up guy. He tells you the truth and I like that about him.”

Other coaches he got to interact with during his visit included wide receivers coach Josh Gattis.

“We spoke about just how the WRs practice and what I liked most about the WRs,” Maddox said. "I said how they finish through the ball while catching it.”

Maddox was able to relate what Gattis was saying to him about practice, and also what he saw on the field.

"I liked the Cuse practice,” Maddox said. “It had high intensity and high energy and that’s what I like to see at practice because that’s the kind of player I am.”

Maddox discusses his offer and recruitment

Currently, five schools are standing out to Maddox.

"The top schools in my recruitment are Syracuse, Rutgers, Temple, UNC and Wake Forest,” Maddox said.

Maddox was appreciative of SU being the first school to offer him back in 2024.

"I am humbled and grateful for Syracuse’s offer," Maddox said. "It’s a great feeling to get offered to play football at a Division 1 school."

Maddox also thought very highly of Brown when he first arrived at SU.

"They are in good hands with coach Fran Brown as the head coach,” Maddox said. "I think Syracuse will continue to acquire talent from New Jersey, in particular South Jersey because of coach Fran’s history there."

Though he plays both sides of the ball, he projects himself as a receiver at the next level.

"I am a hardworking athlete," Maddox said. "I’m a physical WR with good hands."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.