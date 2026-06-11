2027 TE reacts to Syracuse visit: ‘I liked it a lot'

2027 two-way player Rocco Griguoli is an emerging Keystone State prospect.

Earlier in June, he earned his first offer from Lehigh, and he’s starting to receive high-major attention.

He’s hearing from schools Penn State, Indiana, Rutgers, West Virginia, Texas A&M and Syracuse. The Orange just hosted him for camp over the weekend, and he was impressed with what he saw.

"I liked Syracuse camp a lot,” Griguoli said to The Juice Online. "Great competition all around. Going against all kids around the country and competing for your spot.”

Griguoli gets to know the SU staff

The Hazelton (PA) Marian Catholic athlete plays several positions, including wide receiver, tight end and defensive line, but is being looked at as an offensive player by the Orange.

During the camp, he worked the most with coaches Michael Johnson and Charles Watkins.

"I really liked working with them,” Griguoli said. "We focused and talked about the little things about blocking and always stepping vertical especially when going against DE. Routes talked about having more lean toward front foot and exploding off of it.”

Griguoli also gets to know the SU culture

Griguoli also got to see Syracuse’s facilities and get to know the culture and philosophy around the program. A key part of the SU program is how the staff aims to develop its players to compete at the ACC and eventually professional levels.

The coaches also made sure to run the camps with the players the same way as how they run their actual practices.

"I thought it was awesome,” Griguoli said. “Coaches were great. Facility was great. I really enjoyed Syracuse.”

After getting an experience with the coaches, he understands how SU is preparing for its upcoming 2026 season. Though injuries limited the Orange to a 3-9 record last year, Griguoli believes that better things are ahead.

"I think they will do very good this fall,” Griguoli said. "Have a lot of good players going into new season.”

Griguoli is looking for another productive season this fall

Griguoli is coming off a junior season where he played seven games, missing a few due to an injury. But he returned for the playoffs and made an impact, finishing with 12 receptions and nearly 300 receiving yards.

He’s looking to build off that as he heads into next season fully healthy.

"I’m kind that can go wherever coach will need me,” Griguoli said. "I feel like I can be vertical threat, while lining up in the tight end position to get some blocks and routes."

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