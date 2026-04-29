2028 New Jersey OL receives first offer from Syracuse: ‘It means a lot'

2028 two-way lineman Braden Shields hit a major mark in his recruitment when he received his first offer from Syracuse last week.

The Richland (NJ) St. Augustine Prep athlete looks forward to getting to know the Orange better as his process moves along.

"I’m very grateful for the offer,” Shields said to The Juice Online. "Syracuse is a program on the rise and I really like the direction it’s headed. The chance to play in the ACC and compete at a high level means a lot.”

Shields recaps his conversation with Brown

The offer came after a conversation with head coach Fran Brown.

"Coach Fran Brown is a great guy and a great coach,” Shields said. “Someone I’d love to play for who really emphasizes toughness and discipline and has the program headed in the right direction.”

Aside from the offer, Brown talked to Shields about how he’d fit in the program and how he can develop him for the next level.

“He believes I will be a great player in college,” Shields said. "He’s also a South Jersey guy like me.”

Shields appreciates the SU culture

Brown also talked about the D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) culture that he’s instilled at SU.

“D.A.R.T. is something I like because it matches how I try to play,” Shields said.

Shields has been on the SU campus before. He was one of a large group of recruits on hand to take in Syracuse’s season finale against Boston College in November at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Though the Orange ultimately lost, Shields had a lot of positives to take away from the trip.

“It was a great atmosphere, and everything felt organized,” Shields said. "Even though it was snowy and freezing outside, I still had a great time there."

Shields is a two-way lineman and a two-sport athlete

Shields’ Hermits team plays in one of the most competitive conferences in New Jersey, and his team is coming off a 6-4 season.

"My 2025 season went pretty good,” he said. "Our team had a really strong brotherhood and it was fun playing with them. I improved my ability to finish blocks, stay disciplined with assignments, and be more dominant on both sides of the ball.”

Though he plays both sides of the ball, he’s being recruited by the Orange as an offensive lineman.

"I am a very physical lineman who plays until the whistle and finish my blocks on top,” Shields said. “I also am in the top 5 (heavyweight) wrestlers in New Jersey and I use those skills to help me in football as well."

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