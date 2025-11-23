2027 Garden State RB talks Syracuse visit: ‘I loved it'
2027 running back Sean Nevers is a rising New Jersey prospect who has been hearing from a variety of schools.
The Wayne (NJ) DePaul Catholic athlete holds offers from Temple and Rhode Island, and is also being recruited by schools like Wake Forest, Pitt and Syracuse.
The Orange has been one of the schools most in touch, and Nevers got a closer look at the school in October when the Orange faced Pitt. Though SU ultimately lost the game, Nevers raved about the experience in Central New York.
Nevers discusses his Syracuse visit
"The visit was great,” Nevers said to The Juice Online. “Loved everything about it. I’d say my top highlights were the atmosphere, when (Syracuse) would make big plays everyone would get hyped. (They) kept fighting till the game was done.”
Aside from the game, Nevers also got a chance to see campus and catch up with the coaching staff in person. Two of the coaches he speaks with the most include Emmanuel Marc and Nunzio Campanile.
“We talked a lot about football,” Nevers said. “They’re both great men.”
They also spoke about the culture at Syracuse, and about the D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) mantra installed by head coach Fran Brown.
Syracuse has left an impression on Nevers
That all led to a great impression for Nevers of the Orange program after his visit.
"I think the Syracuse program is great,” Nevers said. "I loved it. Great coaching staff and a good football program.”
Syracuse has consistently prioritized the Garden State since Brown arrived at Syracuse two years ago. That has not been lost on Nevers, who has helped his Spartans team to a six-win season in a competitive division within New Jersey and a spot in the postseason.
"Coach Fran has recruited NJ hard,” Nevers said. “I think that’s good because there’s a lot of talent in NJ.”
Nevers is pushing for a big postseason run
Though Nevers was injured toward the end of the regular season, he’s healthy again and ready of the playoffs.
"I can run the ball hard, catch out the backfield and (can) definitely block,” Nevers said. "But off the field I’m a good student and a very respectful kid. And I just want to have fun doing what I love most playing football."
