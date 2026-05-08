2028 New York ATH reacts to ‘very big’ offer from Syracuse

In January, Syracuse was the first school to offer 2028 ATH Quadir Truluck.

The SU staff has been in consistent touch with the New Windsor (NY) Cornwall Central prospect since then, and hosted him for a visit along with a large group of recruits in April for its annual spring game.

"The offer from Syracuse is very big to me,” Truluck said to The Juice Online. “This is the first school to take a chance on me. They have a great and well built program.”

Truluck discusses his SU visit

Truluck said that the biggest highlights of the trip included seeing the facilities, sitting in on team meetings, and getting to know the coaching staff better.

Though he met most of the coaching staff, Truluck spent most of his time with defensive line coaches John Scott Jr. and Jeremy Hawkins.

“(They) keep it real,” Truluck said. "They were respectful, funny and they showed how much they love to complete and love this program.”

Truluck learns more about the Syracuse program

The coaches spoke to Truluck about how he would fit into SU’s defensive scheme. They also discussed how they would develop him for the next level, and what to expect if he were to attend Syracuse.

Syracuse has also placed an emphasis on keeping the best New York players at home. Since head coach Fran Brown arrived at SU two seasons ago, he has made an effort to return to the Orange's recruiting roots in the northeast.

“This gave me a better perspective and showed me a place where I could compete and get better everyday,” Truluck said.

Truluck is a two-way star

His Dragons team is coming off a 9-3 season, with Truluck lining up at tight end and also at defensive end.

He finished with 72 tackles, 20 TFL, eight sacks and four forced fumbles.

"My 2025 season went great,” Truluck said. "I lead the state in caused fumbles I had a lot of tackles and pancakes. I got a big junior season to improve and become prepared for the next level.”

He prides himself on being a physical, versatile player.

“I’m a fast and aggressive DE that plays with great technique and IQ,” Truluck said. “At tight end, I’m a great blocker and reliable in the passing game, I know my assignments and I will complete with 100 percent effort every snap."

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