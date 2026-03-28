2027 Garden State DB locks in Syracuse OV: 'It's a strong program'

2027 defensive back Semaj Dozier is one of the top prospects in his class.

The Pleasantville (NJ) High recruit holds well over a dozen offers, including Boston College, Duke, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

Syracuse was one of his earliest offers, and the Orange has made it known that he is a priority recruit for them ever since.

"I think Syracuse is a strong program with a great coaching staff and a system that fits my play style,” Dozier said to The Juice Online. "They develop defensive backs well, and I like the energy they bring on defense. It’s definitely a place I can see myself growing both as a player and a person.”

Dozier has set an OV to Syracuse

Though he’s been on campus several times already, he’s locked in an official visit to Central New York on June 12.

"For my OV, I’m really trying to get a feel for the culture how the players interact, the coaching style, and what daily life is like there,” Dozier said. "I want to see if it feels like home and if I can picture myself there for the next few years.”

Among the coaches he’s in touch with include Perry Eliano and Charles Watkins.

"Most of our conversations are about how they see me fitting into their defense and my development at corner and safety,” Dozier said. "We also talk about building a relationship and how they see me as a player.”

Dozier said that he has a list of top schools that he’s focusing on right now, but that list remains fluid.

That said, the Orange were there in his recruitment at the start, and he has valued that.

"Syracuse is definitely one of the schools standing out to me along with a few others I’ve built strong relationships with,” Dozier said.

Dozier updates his recruitment

He has set a timeline to announce his college decision in early July.

"I want to take my visits, talk it over with my family, and make the best decision for my future,” Dozier said.

He describes himself as a versatile ATH who can play both corner and safety.

"I bring speed, physicality, and good instincts to the field,” Dozier said. "I’m comfortable in coverage, can come downhill and make tackles, and I take pride in being able to play multiple roles in the secondary."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.