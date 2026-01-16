2027 Florida DB has Syracuse at No. 1 in his recruitment

Syracuse will host one of the top Florida prospects in the 2027 class when Wellington (FL) Palm Beach Central defensive back Semajay Robinson comes to Central New York.

The Orange offered Robinson in September, adding to a list that includes Mississippi State and Florida Atlantic, and have established themselves as a front runner.

“Since I’ve been offered by the Cuse, they’ve been showing me nothing but love,” Robinson said to The Juice Online. “Like I’m already on the team.”

Robinson will get his first look at Central New York this month

He will attend Junior Day on Jan. 31 and he said he’s looking forward to getting to see campus and also get to know the coaching staff better.

His primary recruiter is general manager Tommy Caporale, and the two have spoken regularly.

"Coach Cap is a great caring guy and is one of the best at his job,” Robinson said. "I’m very blessed to be offered and recognized by Syracuse.”

The two have spoken about a wide range of topics, including family, how his season went, and how SU will develop him as a man on and off the football field.

Syracuse is in a lofty spot in Robinson's recruitment

It’s put Syracuse in an excellent position in his recruitment.

“At that point I knew this could be a place I could call home for the next three to four years,” Robinson said. "Syracuse is my number 1 right now. I fell in love with the program.”

Syracuse did struggle in 2025, going 3-9. But The Orange have made made offseason moves, signing the No. 30 recruiting class in the country (the highest in program history), while also adding several key portal additions along with a strong group of new assistant coaches.

"I feel like the Cuse have all the power to put it all together if they play as one,” Robinson said. “(They can) bring a natty back home.”

Robinson has big goals for 2026

The Broncos went 6-5 in 2025, which was just “okay” by Robinson’s standards. He’s already set a goal for this fall.

"I didn’t take my team to states,” Robinson said. “But I won’t fail my guys this upcoming year.”

Robinson prides himself on always being the defensive back that will cover the opposing team’s No. 1 wide receiver.

Said Robinson: "I’m a very physical DB."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.