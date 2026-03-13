2029 quarterback 'felt great' receiving Syracuse offer

2029 quarterback Lord Malik Heru is one of the most highly sought after prospects in his class.

He already holds double digit offers from schools like Duke, Pittsburgh, SMU, Connecticut and Temple.

One of his most recent offers comes from Syracuse, and it is a moment he’s been waiting on.

"I felt great about it,” Heru said to The Juice Online. "Syracuse was an offer I really wanted, especially because of coach Fran Brown and the culture he’s building there.”

Heru on his relationship with the SU staff

Brown, along with Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale and scout Alex Kelly were the contingent that extended him the offer.

"I really like Syracuse coaching staff,” Heru said. "They are down to earth and real. Every time I talk with them it feels authentic, and you can tell they care about building strong relationships with their players.”

Brown has consistently spoken to Heru about his mantra of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough), and how Syracuse will develop him both on and off the field. Those messages have resonated with Heru.

"Coach Brown seems like a real, genuine person,” Heru said. "The way he communicates and carries himself reminds me of my dad.”

Heru likes the way SU uses its QBs

Heru has visited Syracuse several times before, as recently as in January when the Orange hosted him for Junior Day.

During his most recent conversation with Brown, they spoke about the feedback on his film, and getting Heru back to Central New York this summer for another visit.

One of the things he likes most about Syracuse is how they use the quarterback. The Orange under Brown has consistently put the ball in the air, with Kyle McCord leading the NCAA in passing yards in 2024, and Steve Angeli leading in the same category before a season-ending injury in SU’s fourth game of 2025.

The Orange has a new quarterbacks coach, Sean Ryan, and Heru is impressed with his credentials.

"The fact that Coach Ryan came from the league is big for me,” Heru said. "I have dreams of playing in the league one day, so learning from someone with that experience means a lot.”

Heru started as a freshman and impressed

Heru led Chesapeake (VA) Indian River to an 11-3 season.

As a starter on varsity, he threw for 3,004 yards and 40 touchdowns, as the Braves made the Virginia state semifinals.

"I stay even-keeled and don’t ride the highs or lows,” Heru said. "As a quarterback, I lead by example and put in extra time with my receivers so we can execute and perform at a high level together."

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