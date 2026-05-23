4-star Massachusetts defensive lineman talks Syracuse offer: ‘It means a lot'

One of the elite recruits in the 2028 class is Marion (MA) Tabor Academy defensive lineman Simon Nuamah.

The Bronx native is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports and the No. 190 overall prospect in his class. He holds roughly two dozen offers, including from schools like Boston College, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Maryland.

One of his more recent offers is from Syracuse, and Nuamah is looking forward to learning more about his home state college.

"I am very happy and blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse,” Nuamah said to The Juice Online. "It means a lot to me and my family.”

Nuamah was offered after an impressive showcase

The offer came from Syracuse assistant offensive line coach Jeff Ambrosie after a Tabor Academy showcase.

"I am grateful that he came to watch me and my teammates compete,” Nuamah said. "I am so blessed that he noticed me and liked me enough in order to extend an offer.”

Though the two didn’t get to speak much, Nuamah did his homework on Syracuse after and liked what he learned.

Nuamah respects the SU culture

The Orange has consistently developed and placed players in the NFL, and has gotten there with a mantra of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) that comes straight from head coach Fran Brown.

"I think that D.A.R.T. is a phrase that embodies the aspects of what makes a great team,” Nuamah said.

And while he hasn’t met Brown yet, Nuamah added that he’s heard great things about him.

"Fran Brown is a great leader that cares about the development of his players as athletes and men,” Nuamah said.

Nuamah has taken his talents to Tabor

Nuamah originally started his football career at Brooks School, but is now at Tabor, which is coming off a perfect 9-0 season as one of the top schools in the northeast. He was a two-way player at Brooks that will focus more as an EDGE this upcoming season.

"Personally I developed a lot this season,” Nuamah said. "Playing both sides of the ball I gained a lot of ball knowledge. I am looking forward to playing as an EDGE rusher and developing at Tabor Academy as a 2028.”

Nuamah says he’s a defensive lineman that has a great motor.

"I am an EDGE with great bend and ability to get after the QB,” Nuamah said. "I know how to use my hands and move my feet well."

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