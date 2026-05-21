Syracuse offers rising 2030 New York prospect: 'I'm extremely grateful'

It’s been an incredible May for 2030 Buffalo (NY) Canisius High defensive lineman Alex Davis.

He received his first offer from Marshall on May 14, and then shortly after, added offers from Boston College and Syracuse.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound athlete grew up only a few hours from Central New York, and the offer has taken on special meaning to him as a result.

"I’m extremely grateful for the Syracuse offer,” Davis said to The Juice Online. "It’s a blessing to be recognized by a program like that, and it shows that the work I’ve been putting in is paying off.”

Davis talks about his conversation with the SU coaches

The offer came from Syracuse coaches Emmanuel Marc and Dennis Thomas.

"Coach Marc and coach DT are great coaches,” Davis said. "They keep it real, and you can tell they genuinely care about development.”

They spoke about a variety of topics, including Davis’ passion for the game and what it’s like as a New York prospect.

Davis appreciates the SU culture

The Empire State is not ordinarily thought of as a football recruiting hot bed, but Davis is sure to be a highly coveted prospect when it comes time for him to make his decision.

They also spoke about D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough), a mantra adopted by head coach Fran Brown during his tenure at SU.

"I think D.A.R.T. is a great standard for a program,” Davis said. "It shows they’re invested in helping players grow not just in football, but also in academics, life skills, and preparing for life after the game.”

From player development to preparing for life after football, Davis said he has a great amount of respect for the SU program.

"Syracuse is a great program with a strong history and a coaching staff that develops their players the right way,” he said.

Davis says he's a physical lineman

He’s coming off a season where he helped his team win a third National Championship.

"My 2025 season went great,” Davis said. "I continued to develop my game, became more consistent, and made an impact for my team."

He said he takes pride in doing whatever it takes to help his team win.

Said Davis: "I’m a physical, aggressive defensive lineman who can stop the run and rush the passer."

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