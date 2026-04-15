In 2024, Syracuse was the first school to offer 2028 Atco (NJ) Winslow Township safety Mekhi McNair.

Since then, McNair has become one of the most prized prospects in his class, as his offer list has extended to over a dozen offers.

The sheet includes schools like Maryland, Michigan, UNC, Pittsburgh, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. The Orange has made it clear that McNair is still a priority for them, and recently welcomed him to campus for spring practice.

“The visit was great overall,” McNair said to The Juice Online. "I really enjoyed being on campus and getting a feel for the environment.”

McNair discusses his SU visit

McNair said his top highlights included taking in spring practice, bonding with the coaching staff, and seeing how the players interacted with each other.

"I thought practice was very organized and high-tempo,” McNair said. "Everyone was locked in and competing, and you could tell the coaches expect a lot from their players. The energy and culture really stood out to me."

Culture is one thing that Fran Brown has focused on since he arrived at Syracuse two seasons ago. He has told his recruits he expects D.A.R.T (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) from all of his players, and that resonated with McNair.

Brown has also retooled his staff, and has brought in new coordinators and position coaches, including defensive backs coach Perry Eliano. McNair got plenty of time during the trip to speak with Brown and Eliano more.

"We talked about what they’re looking for in my position,” McNair said. “And how I can develop both on and off the field.”

Six schools are currently standing out for McNair at the moment.

“Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, Maryland,” McNair said. “But after the visit Syracuse is definitely on that list now."

McNair discusses his SU offer

McNair received his SU offer in July 2024 and appreciated both the opportunity and what he saw in the Orange.

"I feel great after receiving the offer," McNair said. "I have been working very hard in the off season."

McNair said positive things about Brown two years ago.

"I think the football program at Syracuse is good," McNair said. "Coach Fran Brown is a great coach with experience. The program is in good hands."

McNair plays cornerback and safety on defense and wide receiver on offense but is being recruited as a defensive back.

"I consider myself as a sound disciplined safety/corner," McNair said. "I am strong wide receiver who can make big plays."

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