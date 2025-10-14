Syracuse commit Tristin Hughes has a message to deliver to fans
One of Syracuse football’s newest commitments is from 2027 ATH Tristin Hughes.
After Hughes was on campus in September to take in the Orange’s 27-20 overtime win over Connecticut, he wasted no time after, picking the Orange over offers from Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (OH) and Toledo, among others.
The Rocky River (OH) High wide receiver/defensive back joined The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Bleav and On SI, to discuss his decision. It was something he had started thinking about when he received his offer following Franchise Camp in June, and continued all the way through to his visit in September.
Hughes discusses his commitment
“It just felt like home,” Hughes said. "From the moment I started talking to the coaches and everybody there at camp, I loved it. I even got to see all the stadium. I got to see the stadium, all the fields, all the workout stuff. And then when I went down for a visit, I loved it even more. It was amazing.”
One of the coaches he is referring to is coach Charles Watkins.
“(Coach Watkins) took the time to get to know me as a player and as a person,” Hughes said. "I talked to him a lot over the time, having phone calls with him, even talking about playing the game with him. He’s just been really good to me.”
Hughes also cited head coach Fran Brown as another factor in committing.
“Coach Fran, great guy,” Hughes said. “He's creating a program. He's building, creating, and they're getting better every single year. Just he has such a great influence, and he influenced me to come there.
"He has great purpose. He's working, he's willing to get everybody working, willing to get things right. And it just made me want to make it my home.”
Hughes to return to CNY this weekend
Hughes will make it back to Central New York this weekend to watch Syracuse take on Pitt. He said he’s looking forward to meeting up with the coaches again, and also speak with some of the recruits on hand. The Orange is set to welcome more than three dozen recruits to campus, many of whom will be from the 2027 class.
As for the Syracuse fan base, he has a message for them.
"You're getting a big impact player out of me,” Hughes said. "I really love Syracuse. I love everything about it. It's a family. I'm just happy to get down there and provide this for the community.”
