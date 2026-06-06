Syracuse receives commitment from 2026 guard

Syracuse received a commitment from 2026 guard Ethan Butler, he announced on social media.

Butler spent the 2025-26 season playing in the Overtime Elite basketball league for the Pheonix-based Diamond Doves.

He appeared in 17 game and averaged 5.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Prior to his time in Overtime Elite, he led St. Francis Prep to a 14-2 record. He held offers from Fordham, Siena, Fairfield and Manhattan, among others.

Syracuse's 2026-27 roster appears to be set

The 2026-27 Syracuse basketball roster appears to be complete with Butler added as the 15th player. SU football wide receiver Calvin Russell was on the roster in the past season, and has indicated he would like to continue to play basketball.

Syracuse’s incoming freshman class now stands at five players with Butler committed.

The other members of the group includes centers Abdramane Siby and Iker Martinez, guard Ryan Moesch and forward Mark Morano Mahmutovič.

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