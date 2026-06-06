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Syracuse receives commitment from 2026 guard

Syracuse's roster appears to be complete with the addition of 2026 guard Ethan Butler.
Saugat Sen|
Nov 22, 2017; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange assistant coach Gerry McNamara applauds a play during the second half against the Toledo Rockets at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2017; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange assistant coach Gerry McNamara applauds a play during the second half against the Toledo Rockets at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

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Syracuse Orange

Syracuse received a commitment from 2026 guard Ethan Butler, he announced on social media.

Butler spent the 2025-26 season playing in the Overtime Elite basketball league for the Pheonix-based Diamond Doves. 

He appeared in 17 game and averaged 5.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Prior to his time in Overtime Elite, he led St. Francis Prep to a 14-2 record. He held offers from Fordham, Siena, Fairfield and Manhattan, among others.

Syracuse's 2026-27 roster appears to be set

The 2026-27 Syracuse basketball roster appears to be complete with Butler added as the 15th player. SU football wide receiver Calvin Russell was on the roster in the past season, and has indicated he would like to continue to play basketball.

Syracuse’s incoming freshman class now stands at five players with Butler committed.

The other members of the group includes centers Abdramane Siby and Iker Martinez, guard Ryan Moesch and forward Mark Morano Mahmutovič.

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Saugat Sen
SAUGAT SEN

Saugat Sen has written for The Juice Online for over 10 years covering Syracuse basketball, lacrosse and football. He is a Syracuse University graduate.

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