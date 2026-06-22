Syracuse recruit Elvis Bethea among standouts at 210ths Showcase

PITTSBURGH — 210ths held its annual Speed & Agility Top 150 Showcase on Saturday, with a large swath of recruits descending upon Western Pennsylvania.

A Syracuse recruit who holds an offer was among those standing out at camp.

2029 OL Elvis Bethea

Standing at 6'4", 290 pounds, Bethea is a monster when it comes to lineman. Bethea has elite footwork already and has demonstrated this summer that he’s an athlete for his size.

The Juice Online was told Bethea ran an official 40 yard dash under 4.9 when camping at Pitt this summer. Bethea has the talent to line up on both sides of the ball, and Syracuse offering him as an eighth grader only continues to make sense.

Bethea is currently being recruited by Syracuse to play left guard, and describes his relationship with the staff as "really good." Bethea said he talks the most with OL coach Juan Castillo and general manager Tommy Caporale.

As of right now, Bethea currently has no visit scheduled to Syracuse, but a visit is certainly a possibility at the moment. Despite Syracuse's interest, Bethea says Pittsburgh and Maryland are recruiting him the hardest. Bethea will be playing this upcoming season at Pittsburgh (PA) Central Catholic.

Bethea was a beast all day on the offensive and defensive lines. Several times, defensive lineman would rush him, and Bethea would have them locked up and subdued within several steps. Nobody could match-up with him, and within a few reps it was clear Bethea would win Offensive Lineman MVP.

2030 OL Jaymir Eggleston

Eggleston is only entering high school and already has offers from Pittsburgh and Florida International. Eggleston is already 6'4", 317 lbs and has a wingspan over 80+ inches. He lined up at LT all day and did nothing but shut down defensive ends all day. An unbelievable performance from an incoming freshman who may end up as a 5-star lineman by senior year. Eggleston will be attending Pittsburgh (PA) Moon High this fall.

2029 DE Amont Strothers

Strothers lined up on the inside and outside of the defensive line and showed his versatility all day. One of the few players who was able to take on Bethea and Eggleston on the right side of the line. Strothers is tall and quick. A player who projects as DE but could probably easily make the switch to a hybrid LB if a school wanted that. Strothers currently attends Pittsburgh (PA) Steel Valley High. Strothers is currently followed by Syracuse area scouts on social media.

2029 ATH Neuval Bone

Bone was impressive all day and took home MVP for his performance at running back. Bone is on the smaller end, but is a fast and compact player with incredible field vision. Bone has seven D1 offers already, including an offer from Florida State. At such a young age, Bone will continue to grow and fill out more making his ceiling very high as an incoming sophomore. Bone is currently being followed by two Syracuse area scouts.

2028 RB Tevin Owen-Cratsenberg

Speaking of speed, Owen-Cratsenberg is another player to watch at the running back position. At 6'0", 190, Owen-Cratsenberg is fast and durable. Last season as sophomore he ran for over 1,400 yards and 24 touchdowns at Highlands High. A few days ago he picked up his first D1 offer from Kent State, but I'd imagine another season like last year's will have his stock shooting up. Owens-Cratsenberg is currently being followed by one Syracuse area scout.

2027 DL Keith Young

Young may have had the most impressive day of an incoming senior at the camp. Young is a bit undersized at 6'1", but the power is there. Young had no issues with his peers all day and had players lining up to take him on. Young kept the trash talk flowing and backed it up the entire day. Young currently plays at Pittsburgh (PA) Keystone Oaks High. Young does not have any D1 offers at the moment, but has plenty of D1 attention. It will be interesting to see how much his stock rises this season.

2030 DB Kayden Jones

Every year, Central Catholic seems to churn out a (or multiple) D1 defensive backs. Jones has yet to step on the field for Central Catholic, but if I was a gambling man, I would say Jones will be the next big DB out of there. Jones was shutting kids much older than him down on every play, and was making QBs lives miserable if they dared to look his way. Jones already has offers from Miami, Virginia Tech and UConn before entering high school. With a Syracuse area scout already keeping tabs on him, I would be shocked if Syracuse does not make a run at him soon.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.