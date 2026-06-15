Top 2028 wide receiver says Syracuse offer ‘means a lot'

One of the most heavily recruited prospects in the 2028 class is Tampa Bay (FL) Tech wide receiver Jordyn Murray.

He holds more than two dozen offers, including from schools like Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Louisville, Missouri, Pittsburgh and Nebraska.

Syracuse is another school that’s entered his recruitment recently.

"The Syracuse offer was a blessing,” Murray said to The Juice Online. "Anytime a program like Syracuse believes in you and wants you to be part of what they're building, it means a lot.”

Murray gets to know the Syracuse program

The offer came from Syracuse wide receiver coach Josh Gattis.

Aside from the offer, the two spoke about Murray’s development as a wide receiver, SU’s academics, and how he would fit into their offense.

The Orange has had a history of being pass friendly in the Fran Brown era, with Kyle McCord leading the NCAA in passing in 2024, and Steve Angeli occupying the same spot through four games of the 2025 season before an injury.

Another thing they spoke about was SU’s vision for the near future. Brown has openly discussed his desire for the Orange to compete for ACC and national championships under his direction.

"I’m interested in learning about his vision for the program,” Murray said. "He also talked about what they expect from their players on and off the field.”

Murray sees SU rebounding in 2026

Count Murray as among the prospects believing Syracuse is in for a rebound season after going 3-9 in 2025.

"I think they're going to compete hard and have a good season,” he said. "They've got talented players and a coaching staff that's working to build something special. It'll be exciting to watch how everything comes together.”

As for his recruitment, despite the heavy interest, he’s keeping an open mind to every school he’s heard from so far.

"I'm grateful for every school that's recruiting me right now,” Murray said. "I'm still building relationships with coaches and learning about different programs. I’m enjoying the process.”

He said he's a versatile receiver who can make plays at all three levels of the field.

"I take pride in creating separation, being reliable with my hands, and making explosive plays after the catch,” Murray said. "I also work hard as a blocker and try to be a complete receiver every time I step on the field. At the same time, I know there's still a lot to improve on, and that's what I'm focused on heading into the future."

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