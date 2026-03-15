Two Syracuse recruits shine at Steel Trench Showdown

Last week, the nation’s most elite high school lineman were on the Southside of Pittsburgh to compete in the first Steel Trench Showdown.

The Juice Online was able to check in with Syracuse targets Elvis Bethea and Ty Winn, while observing some other future potential targets.

The Syracuse Recruits

Elvis Bethea: Lining up at LG all day for the 2/10ths Elite Nationals team, Bethea stood out and handled almost all the interior players who lined up against him. Bethea talked trash and then let his hands do the talking. Bethea was offered by Syracuse before he even entered high school at Pittsburgh (PA) Central Catholic.

I caught up with Bethea to discuss his current recruitment. Bethea currently talks with Omar Hales roughly every two weeks and is impressed with the Syracuse program. He said he is currently talking the most with Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Syracuse and Kent State.

Bethea currently plans on visiting Syracuse in April which would be a big time visit for a player only entering his sophomore year.

Ty Winn: Lining up at RT all day for 7twiceacademy’s team, Winn stood out with his size and footwork. Winn towers over his peers at 6’8” and moves incredibly well for someone so young coming into their size. He continues to add weight, and his hand skills are above average for a player in the 2028 class.

Multiple times, Winn was able to knock defensive ends off balance as they tried to beat him around the corner. The talent is there, and nobody would question why an elite offensive line coach like Byron Dovales is so high on his stock.

Winn was offered by Syracuse in November and has already been up to SU multiple times. Winn’s next visit to Syracuse is scheduled for April 11. Winn has been invited to visit schools in every Power 4 conference but Syracuse remains high on Winn’s radar.

Under the Radar and Showed Out - Defensive linemen

Trey Johnson - Playing mostly at RE all day, Johnson showed grit. Moved with speed, beat guys to their spot and at times left it all on the field for a single rep. Johnson is only a sophomore so if he can keep his motor as he grows and adds more muscle, Johnson will be a P4 player.

Tyson Verdream - Another defensive end who was all over the field. Only a sophomore who is already 6’5”, Verdream had a break out weekend. Verdream takes what the offensive line gives him and uses it to his advantage. Extremely skilled for a player his age and will be a player to watch.

Aniti Pavia - Pavia lined up on the inside, mostly against centers, and was unstoppable. Fast, physical, and violent. Pavia would beat the player across from him with great hand fighting, then use his speed to just fly by that same player next rep. Pavia already has P4 offers, but I believe Pavia has what it takes to be an elite national recruit.

Under the Radar and Showed Out - Offensive linemen

Sonny Lefotu - Lefotu lined up at RT and had players lining up across from him giving up before the whistle blew. Lefotu is only a freshman and already stands an intimidating 6’5”, 250, with tremendous footwork and strength. I’d imagine by 2029, Lefotu might be one of the best tackles in the country.

Konnor Mott - Mott may have been the MVP of the day from an offensive lineman standpoint. Every rep I watched, Mott was a step ahead of the player across from him. The Juice has highlighted Mott before, and since then, Mott has added two division 1 offers. After this upcoming summer circuit, I would be shocked if Mott does not have multiple P4 players.

Luke Braham - Braham was a player I had never heard of coming into this weekend and he really impressed me with his skills at LT. At 6’5”, Braham was legitimately tossing his peers around the field. Braham is in the class of 2027, so time may be working against him from a recruitment standpoint. But we may have a diamond in the rough situation, with a school getting a big time talent late in the recruiting cycle.

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