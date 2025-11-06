Top Florida DL says Syracuse is 1 of 5 standing out
One of the fastest rising prospects in the 2028 class is West Palm Beach (FL) Cardinal Newman defensive lineman Ty Kirkpatrick.
He holds half a dozen offers, including Auburn, Nebraska and Kentucky.
Another school that offered him early on is Syracuse, and it's a school that Kirkpatrick is looking forward to learning more about as his recruitment continues.
Kirkpatrick discusses Syracuse recruitment
"When I got my Syracuse offer, it was still the beginning of my recruitment," Kirkpatrick said. "I was hyped to get a big time program to believe in me."
He was offered by Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale, and the two have been consistently in touch since Syracuse offered in May.
"Coach Cap is one of those hard-nosed coaches," Kirkpatrick said. "He'll get you right and tell you the truth always."
The two have been in touch about getting Kirkpatrick up for a visit to Central New York. They've also spoken about the vision that head coach Fran Brown has for the Orange.
Syracuse went 10-3 in Brown's first year at SU and started this year 3-1 before injuries derailed their season. Despite the recent struggles, Kirkpatrick is fully aware of the potential for Syracuse to become a top program again in the near future.
"I think Syracuse is one of the best up-and-coming programs in the country," Kirkpatrick said. "It has potential to be not only the best team in the ACC, but one of the best programs in the country."
Syracuse has recruited Florida hard
A lot of the potential around Syracuse is tied up in the Sunshine State. Syracuse has 30 commitments in its 2026 class, which is currently ranked 23rd in the country.
Eight of those commits are from Florida, headlined by five-star commit Calvin Russell, and consensus four-star commits Tedarius Hughes and Jarius Rodgers.
Syracuse is recruiting Kirkpatrick in a similar way.
"It makes sense that Syracuse is pushing and recruiting Florida so hard," Kirkpatrick said. "It’s a recruiting hotbed and the best talent in the country comes from here."
The Orange have landed themselves in a great spot in his recruitment so far.
"My top schools right now are Auburn, Kentucky, Nebraska, Mississippi State and Syracuse," Kirkpatrick said.
Kirkpatrick has led his team to a great start
Cardinal Newman is currently 7-3 on the season playing one of the toughest schedules in the state.
"Our season is going great," Kirkpatrick said. "We're beating some of the best teams in (Florida)."
He is one of the central reasons for their success.
Said Kirkpatrick: "I’m a powerful D lineman, with great hips and hand placement."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.