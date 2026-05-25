Syracuse offers top 2028 Florida DB: 'It's a great program'

2028 West Palm Beach (FL) Cardinal Newman ATH Kahlil Gabaud is one of the most recruited players in the Sunshine State.

He holds over a dozen offers, including Georgia Tech, Illinois, Missouri, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.

Syracuse has recently gotten involved in his recruitment, and they offered him earlier in May.

"I think Syracuse has a great program with a lot of history and a good coaching staff,” Gabaud said to The Juice Online. "I can see why a lot of players want to be there.”

Syracuse has recruited Florida hard

Syracuse has made Florida a priority since Fran Brown arrived two seasons ago. In the 2026 class, SU’s highest in modern recruiting history, they had more players from Florida (7) than any other state.

That included five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell, who was primarily recruited by Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale.

Caporale was also the coach who extended Gabaud his offer.

"We mainly talked about how I fit in their program, development, and building a relationship,” Gabaud said.

Gabaud learns about the SU culture

One of the topics that came up was the Syracuse culture. Brown has instituted the motto D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) two years ago, and it is something that the recruits know about now.

"I think D.A.R.T. is a good opportunity to compete and get exposure while being around a lot of talented players,” Gabaud said.

The interest in Gabaud has been heavy, but he knows it’s still very early in his recruitment. There are more offers coming and more schools to build relationships with as time moves forward.

"Right now, I’m just thankful for every opportunity,” Gabaud said. “I'm keeping an open mind with all the schools recruiting me.”

Gabaud helped his team to a state championship

Cardinal Newman is widely regarded as one of the top programs in Florida, and the Crusaders are coming off a 12-3 season and a state championship.

Gabaud was a key part of that, logging six interceptions and 51 solo tackles.

"I feel like I had a productive season,” Gabaud said. "I kept improving, made plays, and learned a lot throughout the year.”

He calls himself a physical DB that likes to compete.

"Usually in the middle of the field,” Gabaud said. "I can also play man, make plays on the ball, and bring energy."

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