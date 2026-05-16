Top 2029 running back calls Syracuse a ‘fast-rising’ program after offer

One of the most heavily recruited prospects in the 2029 class is Melbourne (FL) High running back Tyrese Jefferson.

The rising sophomore already holds more than a dozen offers from a who’s-who of colleges, including Baylor, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana and Iowa State.

One of his more recent offers is from Syracuse, which is a program that made significant inroads in Florida.

"I think it was a blessing,” Jefferson said to The Juice Online. "It’s a fast rising program and I’m extremely thankful for the offer.”

Syracuse has recruited Florida hard

Syracuse has emphasized recruiting the Sunshine State since Fran Brown arrived two seasons ago.

In SU’s 2026 class, the highest in modern history, featured seven commitments from Florida, which was the top state among the 27 commitments they received.

It included Florida wide receiver Calvin Russell, Syracuse’s first five-star commitment in a quarter century. Recruits like Jefferson have noticed.

"I think it’s a program that’s on the rise,” Russell said. "I know they love to recruit us Florida guys. I still have a lot to see and learn about them.”

Jefferson connects with Stork

The offer came from Nitron Stork.

"Coach Stork was awesome, super cool, I can relate to him,” Jefferson said. “(We spoke about) my work ethic, track times, the season, a lot of getting to know each other.”

It’s unusual for a high school prospect to have this many offers this early in the process, but Jefferson is thankful to be in this position.

"I definitely have a general idea of what I’m looking for, the further along the process goes, it’ll become clearer,” Jefferson said. "I’m just feeling everyone out and working from there.”

Jefferson had an outstanding freshman campaign

In his freshman season, he rushed 110 times for 798 yards and 15 touchdowns, while finishing with more than 1,700 all-purpose yards.

“(My season) went really well,” Jefferson said. "First and foremost, as a team we grew up, competed. Won some big games. We’re only going to get better and that’s exciting and scary for who we play.”

He describes himself as an all-around back.

"I can run in between the tackles, get out in space, help in the pass game as a receiver, not scared to pass block,” Jefferson said. "I am willing to do whatever is needed to win ball games. I try to be a game-changer for my team every single snap."

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