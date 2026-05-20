Syracuse is 2028 Florida defensive lineman’s first P5 offer: ‘I’m extremely excited'

Since April, 2028 Jacksonville (FL) Mandarin defensive lineman Christian McGowan has been one of the fastest rising prospects in his class.

He received his first offer from Georgia Southern, and since then has piled on offers from Toledo, Miami (OH), Liberty and USF.

Another offer he received recently was Syracuse, and it was a milestone offer for him.

"I was extremely excited,” McGowan said to The Juice Online. “It was my first Power 4 offer and I thanked God instantly.”

McGowan connects with Caporale

The offer came from Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale.

"Coach Cap is a really cool guy,” McGowan said. "I really like him. He was talking to my parents and pointed out some really good stuff. I really like how he works and where he came from.”

They spoke about how Syracuse develops its players for the next level, and also the culture and philosophy of the Orange.

The Orange has had success placing defensive lineman in the NFL, most recently with Fadil Diggs, who was taken by the New Orleans Saints in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dwight Freeney, a Syracuse alum and Pro Football Hall of Famer, is also currently the Director of Player Development under head coach Fran Brown.

The D.A.R.T mantra resonated with McGowan

Another thing that came up was Brown’s philosophy of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).

He said it reminded him of his current coach’s mantra of ‘BEAR.’

“(My coach) is the reason I’m here today,” McGowan said. "It really has shaped me as a DL and makes me tougher. It pushes me to become greater and stronger and a better man.”

He plans on visiting Syracuse at some point in his recruitment, and left the conversation with Caporale wanting to learn more about SU.

"I think Syracuse is a really good program,” McGowan said.

McGowan is looking for a breakout season this fall

Mandarin is one of the elite programs in the country. They went 11-2 in the 2025 season, and McGowan saw significant snaps as a sophomore, and is likely to take an even more outsized role this fall.

"2025 season went okay,” McGowan said. “It’s going to be a much greater season this year.”

He describes himself as a versatile lineman that can play multiple roles on a defense.

Said McGowan: "I am strong explosive run stopper and pass rusher."

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