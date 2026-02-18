2028 Louisiana RB ‘excited’ for Syracuse offer

2028 running back Noble Williams received his first offer from Syracuse earlier in February, and the news came as a bit of a shock to him.

Williams started the season for Alexandria (LA) High well, but he suffered a thumb injury midway through the season that kept him off the field for a month. Without the ability for college scouts to see him on the field, he figured no offers would roll in.

But Syracuse bucked the trend when Bruce Eugene extended the offer.

"To be honest, I was really surprised,” Williams said to The Juice Online. “It was a little unexpected for me, but coach Eugene said that he saw potential in me so glory to god for that and I’m really excited to build a relationship with the program.”

Williams connects with Eugene

The two spoke about how Syracuse can develop Williams into an NFL prospect and about the culture at Syracuse. Since Fran Brown arrived at Syracuse two seasons ago, his mantra has been D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).

Williams definitely appreciates the philosophy, but also appreciated things away from the football field as well.

"I like how coach Eugene is a man of God,” Williams said. “We spoke about how faith based Syracuse is and how they put God first.”

After he got off the phone with Eugene, Williams started doing his homework on the program and was impressed with what he found.

"I love saw that they’ve produced 240 NFL athletes including Jim Brown and Marvin Harrison,” Williams said. “Ao I really think this will help me get to the next level.”

Williams is a versatile back

Alexandria is one of the top programs from Louisiana, and the Trojans just finished a 9-3 season.

Despite the injury, Williams still said he learned a lot from the year even though he didn’t finish the way he wanted to.

"I feel like I started developing more vision towards the end of the season,” Williams said.

At 6’0” and 198 pounds, Williams is a versatile running back.

“If a defender is right in front of me, no matter the position, I’m putting my shoulder down,” Williams said. "I also like to get to the edge and beat people with speed. I’ve also developed a sense of patience and a sense of manipulating defenders towards the end of the season."

