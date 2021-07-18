Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSubscribeSI.com
Search

How Syracuse Targets Performed on Saturday in the EYBL

Kamari Lands, Chris Bunch and Kyle Filipowski all played well.
Author:
Publish date:

Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets took the floor on Friday for their respective AAU teams in the Nike EYBL. This includes Orange commits, targets with offers and others on the radar that do not currently hold an offer. The table below shows how they performed.

For Tuesday's performances, CLICK HERE.

For Wednesday's performances, CLICK HERE.

For Thursday's performances, CLICK HERE.

For Friday's performances, CLICK HERE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

CategoryChrist EssandokoChris Bunch (1)Chris Bunch (2)Kamari Lands (1)Kamari Lands (2)Justin Taylor (1)Justin Taylor (2)Chance Westry (1)Chance Westry (2)Denver Anglin (1)Denver Anglin (2)Kyle Filipowski (1)Kyle Filipowski (2)Matt Filipowski (1)Matt Filipowski (2)Quadir CopelandJJ StarlingAmari Tice

Team

Boo Williams

Team Why Not

Team Why Not

Team Why Not

Team Why Not

Team Takeover

Team Takeover

NY Rens

NY Rens

NY Rens

NY Rens

NY Rens

NY Rens

NY Rens

NY Rens

NJ Scholars

City Rocks

City Rocks

Result

W 68-67 vs Team CP3

L 53-58 v NJ Scholars

L 66-96 vs Drive Nation

L 53-58 v NJ Scholars

L 66-96 vs Drive Nation

W 58-52 vs Team Griffin

L 59-64 vs LivOn

L 87-88 vs JL3

W 66-63 vs Team Griffin

L 87-88 vs JL3

W 66-63 vs Team Griffin

L 87-88 vs JL3

W 66-63 vs Team Griffin

L 87-88 vs JL3

W 66-63 vs Team Griffin

W 58-53 vs Team Why Not

L 52-73 vs Team Thad

L 52-73 vs Team Thad

Points

6

17

14

17

11

4

10

6

3

11

12

17

20

17

5

0

13

5

FGs

2-3

5-14

6-8

7-16

5-13

1-4

5-12

3-3

1-4

3-8

5-10

7-15

9-16

7-9

1-4

0-1

6-19

2-6

3PT

0-1

2-11

2-3

2-8

0-3

0-1

0-5

0-0

1-4

3-6

2-6

1-2

0-3

0-1

0-1

0-1

1-11

1-4

FTs

2-4

5-8

0-0

1-1

1-3

2-2

0-1

0-0

0-0

2-3

0-0

2-2

2-3

3-4

3-4

0-2

0-0

0-0

Rebounds

0

5

4

8

3

4

8

3

2

2

1

9

5

5

3

1

2

1

Assists

0

0

1

4

3

2

1

2

4

2

1

2

2

2

1

4

2

1

Turnovers

6

1

1

3

2

0

1

1

1

3

1

1

1

1

0

2

3

0

Blocks

1

1

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

1

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

Steals

0

1

1

2

1

2

2

0

0

1

0

1

1

0

0

0

1

3

Minutes

19

28

23

32

19

19

30

25

25

24

34

24

30

13

10

17

31

14

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Lands
Recruiting

How Syracuse Targets Performed on Saturday in the EYBL

Copeland 2
Recruiting

How Syracuse Recruits Performed in Friday's EYBL Games

Taylor Cuse
Recruiting

How Syracuse Targets Performed Thursday in the EYBL

Carey 2
Recruiting

Get to Know New Syracuse Offeree Peter Carey

Carey 1
Recruiting

Syracuse Basketball Offers 2022 C Peter Carey

Cuse helmet
Football

Syracuse to Face Tennessee in 2025 Chick Fil-A Kickoff

Starling
Recruiting

How Syracuse Targets Performed Wednesday in the EYBL

Jimmy
Basketball

Buddy, Jimmy, Jim Boeheim, and Adrian Autry, to Participate in USA East Coast's Tour of Spain