How Syracuse Targets Performed on Saturday in the EYBL

Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets took the floor on Friday for their respective AAU teams in the Nike EYBL. This includes Orange commits, targets with offers and others on the radar that do not currently hold an offer. The table below shows how they performed.

For Tuesday's performances, CLICK HERE.

For Wednesday's performances, CLICK HERE.

For Thursday's performances, CLICK HERE.

For Friday's performances, CLICK HERE.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

Category Christ Essandoko Chris Bunch (1) Chris Bunch (2) Kamari Lands (1) Kamari Lands (2) Justin Taylor (1) Justin Taylor (2) Chance Westry (1) Chance Westry (2) Denver Anglin (1) Denver Anglin (2) Kyle Filipowski (1) Kyle Filipowski (2) Matt Filipowski (1) Matt Filipowski (2) Quadir Copeland JJ Starling Amari Tice Team Boo Williams Team Why Not Team Why Not Team Why Not Team Why Not Team Takeover Team Takeover NY Rens NY Rens NY Rens NY Rens NY Rens NY Rens NY Rens NY Rens NJ Scholars City Rocks City Rocks Result W 68-67 vs Team CP3 L 53-58 v NJ Scholars L 66-96 vs Drive Nation L 53-58 v NJ Scholars L 66-96 vs Drive Nation W 58-52 vs Team Griffin L 59-64 vs LivOn L 87-88 vs JL3 W 66-63 vs Team Griffin L 87-88 vs JL3 W 66-63 vs Team Griffin L 87-88 vs JL3 W 66-63 vs Team Griffin L 87-88 vs JL3 W 66-63 vs Team Griffin W 58-53 vs Team Why Not L 52-73 vs Team Thad L 52-73 vs Team Thad Points 6 17 14 17 11 4 10 6 3 11 12 17 20 17 5 0 13 5 FGs 2-3 5-14 6-8 7-16 5-13 1-4 5-12 3-3 1-4 3-8 5-10 7-15 9-16 7-9 1-4 0-1 6-19 2-6 3PT 0-1 2-11 2-3 2-8 0-3 0-1 0-5 0-0 1-4 3-6 2-6 1-2 0-3 0-1 0-1 0-1 1-11 1-4 FTs 2-4 5-8 0-0 1-1 1-3 2-2 0-1 0-0 0-0 2-3 0-0 2-2 2-3 3-4 3-4 0-2 0-0 0-0 Rebounds 0 5 4 8 3 4 8 3 2 2 1 9 5 5 3 1 2 1 Assists 0 0 1 4 3 2 1 2 4 2 1 2 2 2 1 4 2 1 Turnovers 6 1 1 3 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 0 2 3 0 Blocks 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Steals 0 1 1 2 1 2 2 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 3 Minutes 19 28 23 32 19 19 30 25 25 24 34 24 30 13 10 17 31 14

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!