How Syracuse Targets Performed on Saturday in the EYBL
Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets took the floor on Friday for their respective AAU teams in the Nike EYBL. This includes Orange commits, targets with offers and others on the radar that do not currently hold an offer. The table below shows how they performed.
|Category
|Christ Essandoko
|Chris Bunch (1)
|Chris Bunch (2)
|Kamari Lands (1)
|Kamari Lands (2)
|Justin Taylor (1)
|Justin Taylor (2)
|Chance Westry (1)
|Chance Westry (2)
|Denver Anglin (1)
|Denver Anglin (2)
|Kyle Filipowski (1)
|Kyle Filipowski (2)
|Matt Filipowski (1)
|Matt Filipowski (2)
|Quadir Copeland
|JJ Starling
|Amari Tice
Team
Boo Williams
Team Why Not
Team Why Not
Team Why Not
Team Why Not
Team Takeover
Team Takeover
NY Rens
NY Rens
NY Rens
NY Rens
NY Rens
NY Rens
NY Rens
NY Rens
NJ Scholars
City Rocks
City Rocks
Result
W 68-67 vs Team CP3
L 53-58 v NJ Scholars
L 66-96 vs Drive Nation
L 53-58 v NJ Scholars
L 66-96 vs Drive Nation
W 58-52 vs Team Griffin
L 59-64 vs LivOn
L 87-88 vs JL3
W 66-63 vs Team Griffin
L 87-88 vs JL3
W 66-63 vs Team Griffin
L 87-88 vs JL3
W 66-63 vs Team Griffin
L 87-88 vs JL3
W 66-63 vs Team Griffin
W 58-53 vs Team Why Not
L 52-73 vs Team Thad
L 52-73 vs Team Thad
Points
6
17
14
17
11
4
10
6
3
11
12
17
20
17
5
0
13
5
FGs
2-3
5-14
6-8
7-16
5-13
1-4
5-12
3-3
1-4
3-8
5-10
7-15
9-16
7-9
1-4
0-1
6-19
2-6
3PT
0-1
2-11
2-3
2-8
0-3
0-1
0-5
0-0
1-4
3-6
2-6
1-2
0-3
0-1
0-1
0-1
1-11
1-4
FTs
2-4
5-8
0-0
1-1
1-3
2-2
0-1
0-0
0-0
2-3
0-0
2-2
2-3
3-4
3-4
0-2
0-0
0-0
Rebounds
0
5
4
8
3
4
8
3
2
2
1
9
5
5
3
1
2
1
Assists
0
0
1
4
3
2
1
2
4
2
1
2
2
2
1
4
2
1
Turnovers
6
1
1
3
2
0
1
1
1
3
1
1
1
1
0
2
3
0
Blocks
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Steals
0
1
1
2
1
2
2
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
3
Minutes
19
28
23
32
19
19
30
25
25
24
34
24
30
13
10
17
31
14
