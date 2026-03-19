Empire State running back ‘excited’ for return visit to Syracuse

2029 running back Terrance Shuford received a Syracuse offer after an impressive performance at Franchise Camp in June, and will make his way back to Central New York for spring practice.

The Orange have continued to stay in touch with the Buffalo (NY) Canisius athlete, who lives a short distance away.

"Since the offer the contact been solid,” Shuford said to The Juice Online. "I’ve talked with them a few times and they been showing love. Just checking in and making sure everything going good on my end.”

Shuford is looking forward to developing a closer bond with the SU coaches

He’s been in touch with several of the position coaches, including assistant running backs coach Devin Redd.

“They just been telling me to keep working, stay focused, and keep building my game,” Shuford said. "They also said they’re excited to see me back up there.”

Shuford said he’s prioritizing building a stronger bond with the coaches when he visits.

“I want to spend more time around the program so they can see who I am as a person too,” he said.

He also holds an offer from Bowling Green, and has been hearing from schools like Connecticut and Ohio State. But the Orange continue to differentiate themselves early on in his recruitment.

"Right now Cuse is definitely one of the schools I’m taking serious in my recruitment,” Shuford said. "That’s why I’m looking forward to getting back up there.”

Shuford discusses his first visit to SU

While on campus for camp, he got to meet the coaches, see the facilities and tour campus.

"It was amazing," Shuford said. "I was glad to compete against some of the top dawgs from my state and play some competition."

One of the coaches he got to work with the most was Redd, who extended Shuford the offer.

"Coach talked to to me about how I can get better and better each day," Shuford said. "Stay humble and continue to work on my craft and he wanted to build a relationship."

Shuford is building toward his 2026 season

Though his Crusaders team went 6-5 on the 2025 season, Shuford said he expects significant improvement this fall.

"I feel like I showed a lot of growth and kept getting better every week,” Shuford said. "I’m still working every day though because I know I got more to prove."

Shuford describes himself as an explosive back who works tirelessly to improve his craft.

"I love to hit the hole, hold the ball tight and go score," Shuford said. "I have very good ball security.”

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