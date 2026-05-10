Three-star Keystone State DB commits to Syracuse

2027 defensive back Masiia Acrey committed to Syracuse on Sunday, he announced on social media.

The Philadelphia (PA) St. Joseph’s Prep star is rated three stars by 247Sports, and he selected the Orange over a list of a dozen offers that includes Boston College, Indiana, Minnesota and NC State, among others.

Acrey was recruited hard by the Orange, who had already locked him into an official visit for the weekend of May 29. He had also recently been to spring practice.

"I love Syracuse,” Acrey previously said to The Juice Online. “Me and coach Fran Brown have a really good relationship.”

Acrey enjoyed his previous visit to Syracuse

Acrey came away impressed with his spring practice visit, and had high praise for the Orange afterward.

“Being up there felt like home,” Acrey said. "The highlights of the trip were definitely seeing the defense and offense compete and the whole practice in general.

His lead recruiter was Charles Watkins, though he heard from many of the coaches throughout his recruitment, including Brown and defensive backs coach Perry Eliano.

During the trip, Acrey heard about the culture and tradition of Syracuse, and he said that the visit actually didn’t change his view of SU because he already held them in high regard.

“I already know what Syracuse is and what it's about,” he said. "I loved how physical it was and how much passion was shown.”

Syracuse's class is currently ranked 20th overall

Syracuse now has 12 commitments in its 2027 class, which is now rated the 20th overall class in the country.

It is Syracuse’s second commitment in the month of May, with Acrey joining Long Island running back Xavier Bala in the class.

Other commitments include Sa’Nir Brooks, Travis Miles, Marcus Small, Noah Collins-Howard, Tank White, Connor Long, Bradyn Paulozzi, Edwin Guzman, Charlie Foulke IV and Ian McDuffie.

Acrey discusses his style of play

His Hawks team is coming off a 5-5 season, playing one of the most difficult schedules in the state. St. Joseph’s finished the season ranked as the No. 3 team in Pennsylvania according to Maxpreps.

Acrey describes himself as a physical defensive back.

“I don't back down from anyone,” he said. “I like guarding the top guys. I like being on a island and letting the wide receiver know I'm here all day."

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