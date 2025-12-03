2026 wide receiver Phoenix Henriquez signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday with Syracuse, the school announced.

Henriquez is a three-star prospect from Smyrna (DE) High, and selected the Orange over an offer sheet that included Delaware, Maryland and Connecticut. 247 Sports has him as the No. 1,448 prospect in the 2026 class and the No. 7 prospect from Delaware.

Syracuse was Henriquez’s first offer in January 2024, shortly after head coach Fran Brown’s arrival at Syracuse. He was offered by assistant running backs coach Devin Redd.

Henriquez has been committed to the Orange since January.

"I am very excited and blessed to announce my commitment to Syracuse University,” Henriquez said on social media at the time of his commitment. "From the beginning, Syracuse has shown me nothing but love. Thank you Syracuse coaching staff for this opportunity."

