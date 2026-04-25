2026 long snapper talks Syracuse commitment: ‘This is home'

On Thursday, 2026 long snapper Tim Schwerha announced his commitment to Syracuse on social media.

The Belle Vernon (PA) High prospect cited several reasons why he committed to the Orange, and at the top was the coaching staff.

"I committed to Syracuse because of how faith is instilled in the program and the feeling of family and home,” Schwerha said to The Juice Online.

Schwerha discusses his relationship with the SU coaching staff

Schwerha had been on the Syracuse campus twice in April, including the spring game. During his visits, he had a chance to see the facilities, tour campus and get to know the coaches.

That included special teams coaches Alex Bayer and Will Coale.

"Coach Bayer and Coale are great,” Schwerha said. “Since day one, they’ve made me feel valued and showed they wanted me.”

Schwerha adds depth to the LS position

One thing was made clear to Schwerha, who will come to SU as a walk-on. He will have 'an opportunity to be able to get on the field.’

The sell of playing at the Dome was another factor for Schwerha.

"Playing is dome is going to be a great experience and a real home field advantage,” he said.

Schwerha will provide depth and competition at the position, which is currently filled by Fran Brown Jr., the son of head coach Fran Brown, during spring practice.

Syracuse’s starting long snapper during the 2025 season, Ethan Stangle, transferred to Alabama when the portal opened.

Schwerha takes his craft seriously

Schwerha also had the opportunity to speak with coach Brown during his commitment, and the two spoke about faith and also the D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) mentality that Brown has preached since arriving at Syracuse two seasons ago.

“I honestly take D.A.R.T. into my everyday life,” Schwerha said. “Every letter in the acronym is pivotal to being successful in life.”

Schwerha, who was previously committed to Buffalo, said he is someone who studies his position and brings professionalism to his craft.

“I'm a very detailed oriented that does everything with strong intention,” he said.

Now that he is committed, he has a clear message for SU fans.

“This is home,” Schwerha sad. “Im very excited to be welcomed.”

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