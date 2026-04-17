2029 Garden State WR discusses Syracuse visit: 'They all show love'

During one of the reps of Syracuse’s 2026 spring game, running back Ju'Juan Johnson took a handoff from quarterback Danny Lauter and looked up field for daylight.

Instead, he was met behind the line of scrimmage by freshman linebacker Gemaus Sackie. It was one of several big players for him as he earned Defensive MVPs honors, and he had a cheering section on hand.

His brother, Gerald Sackie, was in the stands, and the 2029 Burlington (NJ) Township wide receiver is quickly following in the footsteps of his older brother.

Sackie discusses his Syracuse trip

Sackie received an Orange offer in November, adding to a list that includes UConn, Temple, UTSA and Eastern Carolina, and came away from the spring trip with a great impression of SU.

"Seeing my brother play on the next level is a different feeling I can’t explain,” Sackie said. "He always been a hard worker and he (going to) be great.”

His favorite part of the trip was obvious.

“My brother's TFL,” Sackie said. “Just seeing him make plays.”

The two have always been close and were teammates in high school. Perhaps they can be again in the near future if Sackie follows his older brother to SU.

"I was excited about my Syracuse offer obviously, because my brother is there,” Sackie said. “They (are) aggressive, physical ,and they (are) going to fly around this year."

Sackie has a close relationship with the SU staff

Aside from taking in the spring game, Sackie got to see the facilities, tour campus and meet with the coaching staff. Among the people he spoke to the most was wide receivers coach Josh Gattis.

“(Coach Gattis) was just about football giving me some tips,” Sackie said. “I was learning a few things.”

But it wasn’t just Gattis who showed him hospitality. It was all of the coaches and staff he saw on the trip.

“They all show love,” Sackie said.

Sackie is primed for a big 2026 season

Sackie helped his Falcons team to a 10-1 record in the 2025 season. Burlington Township finished as one of the top teams in New Jersey, and Sackie was a large part of that, finishing with 41 receptions, 1,118 all purpose yards and 16 touchdowns.

He said this fall, he’s looking forward to showing he’s one of the best ATHs in the country.

Said Sackie: “I'm the kind of receiver when the ball gets in my hands, I’m going to turn it into a big play."

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