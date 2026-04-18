2028 Keystone State OL talks Syracuse visit: 'They really set the bar'

Syracuse has prioritized 2028 Philadelphia (PA) Monsignor Bonner offensive lineman Ty Winn.

The 6-foot-8, 270-pound prospect holds an SU offer, adding to a list that includes Georgia, Penn State and Temple, among others. Winn visited Syracuse back in November, and was back on campus in April for the spring game.

“It was amazing,” Winn said to The Juice Online. “They really set the bar.”

Winn discusses the highlights of his trip

Among the highlights included getting to meet his new position coach, Juan Castillo. Castillo was brought in during the offseason, and has more than 40 years of experience coaching in the college and NFL ranks.

“He has a lot of knowledge about football,” Winn said. "He really went above and beyond explaining why playing for him in the future would be a great decision.”

Other coaches he got to speak with on the trip included Bruce Eugene and Fran Brown.

"The staff showed me and my family a great time,” Winn said. "Coach Bruce is hilarious and really makes you feel at home. The players were also very friendly, and a few of them gave me advice while we were watching them practice. I also got to talk with Coach Fran, and we just spent time getting to know each other more.”

Winn was impressed by SU's play

Winn also got a close look at Syracuse’s style of play during the spring game and liked what he saw.

"I think the team played well,” Winn said. "Syracuse is going to be a lot better this season.”

It’s early in Winn’s recruitment, but Syracuse has made a clear impression on him to date.

"They’re high on my board,” Winn said. "They really set the bar as far as the experience. Me and my family had a great time. Everything was amazing."

Winn is looking forward to the fall

Winn is coming off a season where he helped his Friars team to a 6-5 record in the ultra competitive Philadelphia Catholic League.

He started as a freshman and is looking forward to showing what he can do this fall.

"I think my season went well,” Winn said. "Just a lot of things to learn and get better at but next season will be a complete rebuild it will be my revenge season for sure. I’m more of a technical O-line man. I know how to take the proper steps majority of the time.”

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