2029 Arkansas ATH reacts to Syracuse offer: 'I'm super happy'

2029 Jonesboro (AR) Valley View ATH Ty Florey got his first look at Syracuse over the weekend when he visited for Junior Day, and he tells The Juice Online that the trip didn’t disappoint.

Florey, who already held an offer from Florida, added to his list on Saturday when the Orange extended him an offer.

"I am super happy and honored to hold an offer from here,” Florey said. "It means the world to me being a freshman. Getting to be told you have an offer face-to-face, even with three full high school seasons left, is amazing.”

Florey enjoys meeting the coaches

Florey said the best part of his trip was getting to know the coaching staff better. While he got to meet several different coaches throughout his time in Central New York, he spent the most time with Charles Watkins.

"We mostly talked about the program up here and about how it is back home,” Florey said. "I really enjoyed talking to and getting to know him on more of a personal level and growing that relationship closer and closer.”

But it wasn’t just Watkins. From the moment he walked in, Florey said that the staff went out of their way to make him feel like he was a priority recruit.

"They treated me like I was their own kids which is something important to me,” Florey said. "I loved listening to them talk about what is most important to them and relating to some of the same things.”

Florey enjoys the facilities and culture

Florey also got to take in the basketball team’s matchup against Miami, and got a tour of the facilities and campus.

Along the way, he got to learn about the culture of the football team at Syracuse, which head coach Fran Brown has put into the simple mantra of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).

"It was really cool touring every inch of the facilities,” Florey said. “Not just football but academics too all being top notch."

Aside from the two schools that have offered him, Florey has been hearing from schools like Arkansas, Miss State, Illinois and Kansas State.

Still, Syracuse made a great impression on Florey, and it changed the way he looked at the school.

"I know that I am just a freshman and I have a lot of time left, but I will say Syracuse is right up there at the top with any school I've talked to, camped at, or visited,” Florey said. "I do feel like I have the best relationship with coaches though here.”

Florey played varsity as a freshman

Florey played both JV and varsity this past season. On JV, he dominated, leading the team in tackles, sacks and TFLs. He was part of a defense that stopped 82 percent of runs behind the line of scrimmage. He has played primarily linebacker, but as his body develops, he could focus more on tight end or EDGE.

As a freshman, he also appeared on varsity primarily on special teams. Valley View went 9-2 on the season.

Florey said models his game after NFL linebacker Luke Kuechly.

"I try to play smart and study film really hard,” Florey said. "At the end of the day, I’m going 100 miles an hour and trying to knock your head off. I’m going to stop you behind the line of scrimmage and you’re not moving once I hit you."

