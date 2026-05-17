2027 Georgia tight end 'excited' for upcoming Syracuse official visit

One of the top prospects in the 2027 class is Loganville (GA) Grayson tight end Joey Hunter.

He holds more than two dozen offers, and has locked in official visits to Georgia Tech (May 29), NC State (June 5), Pittsburgh (June 11) and Syracuse (June 19).

It will be his first visit to Central New York, and he’s looking forward to getting a closer look at the school in person.

"I like everything I’ve heard about the program so far,” Hunter said to The Juice Online. "I haven’t had the chance to get up there yet, so I know there’s still a lot for me to learn. But I’m definitely excited to experience it in person and learn more about the culture, coaching staff, and overall environment.”

Hunter is looking forward to seeing the SU campus

He said he’s looking forward to building his relationship with the coaches and players, and learning as much as he can about the Orange during the trip.

“I also want to tour the business school since academics are important to me,” Hunter said. “And get a better understanding of how they see me fitting into their offense and overall plan.”

Recently, Syracuse tight ends coach Michael Johnson stopped by for an in-home visit, and the message he delivered was the same message he’s been receiving since his recruitment with SU started.

"The coaches have mainly been telling me how much they want me there and how strongly they believe I’d fit into their program,” Hunter said. "They’ve made it clear they see me as a player who can come in and make an impact.”

They see Hunter in line with some of the tight ends that Fran Brown has had during time his at Syracuse, including Oronde Gadsden II and Dan Villari.

"I like how Syracuse uses its tight ends,” Hunter said. "They give them opportunities to play a lot of snaps and be involved in both the passing game and the run game, which is important to me.”

Hunter's upcoming decision

Hunter said he doesn’t have an exact timeline to make a college decision yet, but a decision is likely coming in the near future.

“But I’d like to make a decision sometime after my official visits, or possibly during that process if a school really feels like the right fit,” Hunter said.

Hunter describes himself as a complete tight end.

"I can make plays in the passing game, block in the run game, and do whatever the team needs me to do,” Hunter said. "I take pride in being an all-around player that can stay on the field in any situation."

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