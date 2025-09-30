2027 RB Xavier Bala discusses ‘great’ Syracuse visit
Syracuse hosted one of New York’s top prospects when 2027 running back Xavier Bala came to town over the weekend to watch SU play Duke.
Though the Orange ultimately lost, it was a chance for Bala to reconnect with the coaching staff, who has been consistently in touch with him since he received an SU offer in June 2024.
"It was great other than the L,” Bala said to The Juice Online. “Got to spend time with a lot of the coaches and really build our relationships.”
Bala recaps his Syracuse visit
Bala met with many of the coaches, but the two he spent the most time with were assistant running back coach Devin Redd and head coach Fran Brown.
“I got to talk to them about life and how I can continue to develop as a person,” Bala said. "We talked about life and how to be a good leader, we also went over run schemes and how I fit into what they do.”
Bala holds well over a dozen offers now. His sheet includes Alabama, Boston College, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers and Virginia, among many others.
But Syracuse has continued to recruit Bala hard, and as a result, Bala said that Syracuse was ‘high on the list’ of his current recruitment.
Bala previously visited in spring
Bala also previously visited Syracuse earlier in the year for spring practice. He had a chance to see campus, meet with the coaches and players, and check out the facilities.
"The new facility is elite and you can feel the energy like something big is happening there," Bala said in spring. "The coaches are demanding at practice and you can tell everyone is getting better all the time there."
On that visit, he also spent extensive time with Redd and Brown, and also offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon.
"I picked up so many things I can add to my game and I learned a lot about what they look for in a running back," Bala said. "Coach Redd and I spoke a lot about football, and learning the game through his eyes. We went into some film and the reads he would like me to start looking at when I am playing."
As for Brown, he called his one-on-one with him ’special.'
"He's someone I know I can talk to about anything not just football,” Bala said. "Coach Brown and I talked about things he loves in my game and gave me advice on my recruiting process. We talked about the importance of faith, and also being highly organized."
Bala's worked on his speed
The Melville (NY) St. Anthony's prospect says that he’s improved his speed and burst this season.
“It is on a different level now than last year,” Bala said. "Overall just trying to be as complete of a back as I can be."
Bala says he projects as an every down running back at the next level.
"I am shifty, physical, explosive, and love to break defense's wills throughout game," Bala said. "I don't try to play well, I play to dominate every rep.”
