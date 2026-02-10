Syracuse visit ‘went great’ for 2027 Virginia tight end

St. George (VA) Blue Ridge School tight end Derrius Jones got his first look at Syracuse in January for Junior Day, and the DMV prospect came away with a better perception of the school, he said in an interview with The Juice Online.

“The visit went great,” Jones said. “Loved the team culture and was great learning more about the program.”

Jones connects with coach Johnson

The 2027 two-sport athlete (he also plays basketball) met many of the coaches, but spend the most time with tight ends coach Mike Johnson.

“We spoke a lot about his previous players in his tight ends room and how they put that work in,” Jones said. “(I enjoyed seeing) the atmosphere around the Cuse athletes and also the football culture.”

In the last two seasons, Johnson has coached Oronde Gadsden II and Dan Villari. Gadsden had an outstanding rookie season with the Los Angeles Charters, with 664 receiving yards and three scores, while Villari has worked his way into the conversation for NFL consideration after appearing in the Hula and Senior Bowls.

“Loved coach Johnson and his culture in the tight ends room,” Jones said. "The Cuse atmosphere is one of a kind.”

Jones enjoys trip to Syracuse

Needless to say, his first visit to Syracuse, which also included taking in the basketball team’s win over Notre Dame and a tour of the facilities and campus, met his expectations.

“It changed my way of looking at Cuse in a better way,” Jones said. "I feel this could be a home for me.”

Despite Syracuse going 3-9 in 2025, Jones said he’s confident with the offseason changes head coach Fran Brown has put into his coaching staff and roster that 2026 will be far better.

“With the new recruits and transfer portal, Cuse football will be better,” Jones said. “Just have to put that work in.”

Jones is a two-way athlete

Jones missed several games in 2025 due to a concussion, but still impressed with his numbers, appearing as a tight end, wide receiver and linebacker.

“Can't wait for my senior season,” Jones said. "I can be a deep threat and also a possession catcher who can get a first down easily with my size.

"OLB, I'm a threat do to my length and speed off the edge where I can get to the QB easily or even tip and break up a pass."

