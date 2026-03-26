Top NY running back reacts to Syracuse visit: 'It went well'

2027 RB Xavier Bala has long been on top of Syracuse’s recruiting board.

He received his first offer from the Orange in June 2024, and since then, Bala has exploded as one of the top prospects in his class.

The Melville (NY) St. Anthony’s athlete holds well over a dozen offers now, and 247Sports has him as a three-star prospect and the No. 3 ranked player in New York State.

The Orange welcomed Bala back to Central New York on Saturday for spring practice.

“It went well,” Bala said to The Juice Online.

Syracuse continues to prioritize Bala

The coaches told Bala they are going to continue to prioritize him, and he said forming a further bond with the staff was the top highlight of his trip.

"They talked to me about how I can impact their program and what their plan is for me,” Bala said. "We just also talked about life and things outside of football like family and how they see me fitting in.”

Bala as locked in an OV with the Orange for June 12, adding to a busy summer that will also include official visits to Boston College (June 5) and Wake Forest (June 19).

When asked where the Orange stand in his recruitment, Bala responded with one word: “High.”

Bala had originally said he was going to announced his collegiate decision earlier in the year, but he’s now going to take his time and make sure he makes the right decision.

"I don't really have a timeline right now,” Bala said. "I have official visits set and we will see how the spring goes.”

Bala last visited SU in the fall

Syracuse last hosted Bala in October when the Orange played Duke.

Though the Orange ultimately lost, he said he always enjoys connecting with the staff.

"It was great other than the L,” Bala said. “Got to spend time with a lot of the coaches and really build our relationships.”

Bala met with many of the coaches, but the two he spent the most time with were assistant running back coach Devin Redd and head coach Fran Brown.

“I got to talk to them about life and how I can continue to develop as a person,” Bala said. "We talked about life and how to be a good leader, we also went over run schemes and how I fit into what they do.”

Bala says he projects as an every down running back at the next level.

"I am shifty, physical, explosive, and love to break defense's wills throughout game," Bala said. "I don't try to play well, I play to dominate every rep.”

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