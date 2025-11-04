2029 Peach State QB ‘super excited’ by Syracuse offer
2029 Canton (GA) Cherokee High quarterback Zack Parker visited Syracuse for the first time over the weekend and received his first Power 4 offer from the Orange.
It was a milestone moment for Parker, who added to a list that also includes UAB and Memphis.
"I was super excited when Coach broke the news that I was offered,” Parker said to The Juice Online. "I’ve always loved Syracuse.”
Parker goes in-depth into his Syracuse visit
Parker got to take in a game day atmosphere as Syracuse hosted North Carolina on Halloween night. While he was in Central New York, he also got a full tour of the school and program, while getting to know the players and staff a lot better.
"The trip was great,” Parker said. “The campus was super nice and all the facilities were top notch.”
The coaches he spoke with the most included Charles Watkins and Nunzio Campanile.
“(We spoke about) how my game play fits to their offensive scheme and about my season,” Parker said.
Syracuse's offensive style fits Parker's
While Syracuse has struggled on offense over the past five games since quarterback Steve Angeli went down with an injury, it also underscores the importance of a quarterback in SU’s system.
Angeli was leading the NCAA in passing yards prior to getting hurt, and last year, Kyle McCord was No. 1 in the NCAA in passing yards.
“That’s what makes me like Syracuse,” Parker said. "I can see myself in those guys and I can see myself winning championships here. The system is a great fit for me.”
Parker continues his improvement
His Cherokee team plays in one of the most competitive divisions (6A) in Georgia, and has struggled in terms of its record (1-9). But Parker vows improvement, similarly to Syracuse, whose talent at the beginning of the season may not match their current record.
“We have to execute more and that starts with me,” Parker said.
He describes himself as a quarterback who uses his cerebral approach as much as anything else.
"I’m a super talented, game-managing quarterback,” Parker said. "I have elite IQ and confidence that is not freshman-like, coming from being around high level players and watching my Dad and brothers play."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Can't get enough Syracuse coverage? Be sure to follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.