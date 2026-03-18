Garden State two-way player talks upcoming Syracuse visit

2028 ATH Zehkiy Dejesus will make his third trip to Central New York when he visits on Saturday.

He previously was on campus in January 2025 for a basketball game, and returned for 7-on-7 in June, and both visits left a position impression on the Richland (NJ) St. Augustine Prep wide receiver/defensive back.

"I think Syracuse has a great football program, but it’s not just about football,” Dejesus said to The Juice Online. "It’s about becoming a better man, a better teammate, and a better person overall.”

Dejesus discusses his relationship with the Syracuse staff

Dejesus has been in touch with Emmanuel Marc and Aaron Mannicci the most and they’ve talked about what Dejesus could bring to the program and about developing a further relationship.

"They’ve told me I have good size and a strong skill set for my age,” Dejesus said. “And they like that I can play on both sides of the ball.”

Dejesus, who holds four offers, including from Tennessee and Missouri, said he’s really looking forward to the visit.

"Being around guys who want to compete and get better every day, and experiencing the brotherhood and team culture is something I’m excited for,” Dejesus said.

On his most recent visit for Franchise Camp, he had a chance to see the facilities, step on the field and sit in on team meetings. He also got a chance to learn more about the culture that Fran Brown has installed since he arrived at SU of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).

Dejesus said he respects that culture, and understands that it extends far beyond the football field.

Dejesus is a two-way athlete with top speed

His Hermits team went 6-4 in the 2025 season, and Dejesus has vowed to lead his team to an even better season this fall.

"I improved a lot as a player, and my team did too,” Dejesus said. "I was able to reach many of the goals I set for myself.”

That includes improving on his speed, which has topped out at 21.5 mph.

Syracuse is currently recruiting him on both sides of the ball as he's excelled at both.

"I’m a physical and aggressive WR/DB who’s always looking to make plays,” Dejesus said. “I consider myself an athlete because I can contribute on both sides of the ball."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.