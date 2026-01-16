Syracuse adds Western Kentucky tight end via transfer portal

Syracuse received a commitment from Western Kentucky tight end Noah Meyers according to a report from On3 Sports.

Meyers later confirmed the commitment on social media.

Meyers was on the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 Watchlist was named to the Phil Steele Preseason Conference USA All-Conference Fourth Team.

Meyers finished with 32 receptions for 357 yards and three scores across 11 starts. He selected Western Kentucky over offers from Dartmouth and Eastern Kentucky in the 2023 cycle out of Louisville (KY) Trinity High.

He redshirted his freshman year and has two years of eligibility remaining. Meyers had visited Syracuse and NC State before choosing the Orange.

As a prospect in the 2026 transfer portal, 247 Sports rates him as a three-star recruit.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse on our message board, Cuse Classified!