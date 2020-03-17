Breaking: SEC Cancels All Spring Events, Including Spring Football

COLLEGE STATION — The Southeastern Conference won't be playing around when it comes to the outbreak of COVID-19. There was always the suspect of spring sports being postponed. The hope was there could be some life near the end of what would be the regular season.

That dream came to an end Tuesday afternoon.

According to Texas A & M athletics, the SEC announced that all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year due to the rising concern of the coronavirus. This includes all remaining SEC championship events and spring football and the cancelation of all school Pro Days before the 2020 NFL Draft held next month.

“This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus.”

Originally set for a retrial on March 30, the SEC later pushed back the date for evaluation until April 15 with more panic rising. But with more cases being reported and the virus spreading throughout the country, Sankey and his staff believed the best plan of action would be to shut down all activities until further notice.

The SEC office released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

"SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed. The SEC and its member institutions will continue to communicate with public health officials and medical experts to determine the best path forward related to coronavirus pandemic."

The Aggies were originally set to return to practice on March 23 following a week after spring break. Classes the following Monday and Tuesday were canceled as the school, moving the date to March 17 for the start of the final semester. Ultimately this led the school's decision to continue class with online teaching starting Monday, March 23.

The NCAA also ruled last week that all recruiting activities would be canceled until April 15. Football official visits for FBS schools were set to begin on April 1. There is no timetable on if teams and recruits can meet for official visits during July and August or during the dead period of football.

Texas A & M baseball will come to close on what was promising to be a standout season at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies will finish the 15th season under Rob Childress with a 15-3 record.