Marcel Reed Approaching Impressive Texas A&M QB Feat

Through the course of its historic 11-1 campaign, Texas A&M football is becoming what many envisioned the program's potential to be. From a stellar pass rush to one of the top offenses in the Southeastern Conference, the Aggies have done far more than any A&M team has done in the last 10 years.

Perhaps the most impactful facet of the Maroon and White game has been the revival of the passing attack, which has worked wonders in quarterback Marcel Reed's first season as the full-time starter. Portal receivers and home-grown talent have stolen the show, but folks haven't realized how different the quarterback play has been.

In fact, Reed is just 68 yards short of hitting the 3,000-yard mark, which would be the first time an Aggies starting quarterback has reached that mark since Kellen Mond in 2018. Seven years is a long time to go without superb quarterback play, but perhaps a shift of standards is being set by Reed for his predecessors.

"The New A&M"

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

For years, A&M had been the subject of tremendous scrutiny, as it always seemed to falter in the big moments or when expectations were set. However, an 11-game winning streak can quickly put some comments to bed, and it's thanks in part to Reed for taking command of a recently stagnant offense.

His poise in the pocket and running ability have been critical in ensuring offensive drives stay alive when the Aggies have needed them, and even with a less-than-ideal completion percentage, Reed has delivered in what has been needed to get his squad to the College Football Playoff.

However, no quarterback can handle the offense alone, as Reed has had help from some of the country's best pass-catchers. Transfer wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion have given Reed viable options to throw to, as the pair accounts for over 1,700 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.

The pipeline from prep school to College Station has also paid dividends in the passing game, with wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman having a breakout season with 459 yards and five touchdowns. Then with an extra mix of one of the best supporting casts in the SEC, Reed has plenty of options to push the ball downfield to.

The Aggies will need a lot more than just superb quarterback play to get to the national championship, but it is a start. With Reed coming back in 2026 for perhaps his final college season, look to the Nashville native to keep the streak going for the quarterbacks to follow.