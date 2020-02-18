AllAggies
Locked on Aggies: Tannehill Testing Free Agency?

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION — Former Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill could be testing the free agency this impending month. After going 7-3 as a starter for the Tennessee Titans, the 31-year-old could be in the market for a massive payday. 

Obviously, Tennessee would love to have back the man who led them to a postseason AFC Championship appearance for the new decade. However, with multiple needs on the offensive line and in the backfield, perhaps the Titans would be willing to part ways with Tannehill after one season. 

Tannehill's success has come with mixed reviews over the past several seasons. A two-time playoff participant, the former A&M signal-caller has also battled multiple seasons filled with injuries. That and the new crop of quarterbacks entering the league could lower his stock but still keep him around as a short-term option under center. 

The big question is, should Tannehill test the market, where could he land for the 2020 season? 

Locked on Aggies, in partnership with AllAggies, is a daily podcast to provide insight to the world for Texas A&M sports. On Tuesday's show, we look at the options of where Tannehill could go and also how much he could be worth in the open market. 

Listen to Tuesday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network.    

