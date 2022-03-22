Skip to main content

Aggies Baseball vs Rice Owls: Preview, How to Watch

After a successful series against LSU over the weekend, the Aggies play Rice on Tuesday before a weekend series against Auburn

The Aggies try to continue their road success on Tuesday against the Rice Owls at Reckling Park for a 7 p.m. start. This will be the Aggies and Owls 285th meeting, the third-most played baseball rivalry for the program, dating back to their days together in the SWC.

A&M won its first SEC series of the season at No. 8 LSU over the weekend, two games to one, led offensively by Dylan Rock (.429), Jack Moss (.429), and Austin Bost (.400). The Aggies added to their season home run total of nine by hitting five more at Alex Box Stadium, including two by Rock.

Bost has reached base safely in all 18 games this season and has a 20-game hitting streak that dates back to last season. He's batting .462 with one walk, one double, two triples when he leads off an inning at the plate.

The Owls have started slowly in 2022 with a 6-15 record under first-year coach Jose Cruz Jr., but they've won three of their last five. 

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (12-7, 2-1 SEC) vs Rice Owls (6-15, 1-2 CUSA)

PITCHING MATCHUP: #30 Khristian Curtis (Fr., RHP, 2-0, 0.98) vs. #27 Thomas Burbank (So., LHP, 0-2, 7.71)

WHERE: Reckling Park (7,000), Houston, Texas

WHEN: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 7 p.m. CT

