Ben Royo Steps Up for Texas A&M After Key Injury to Starter

No. 9 Texas A&M played a doubleheader on Saturday, May 11, against No. 20 Ole Miss, hoping to avoid a sweep after losing 5–3 in the series opener. After taking Game 2, the Aggies dropped Game 3 on the road, falling in the series against the Rebels.

An injury to a starter played a factor in the doubleheader, as shortstop Boston Kellner missed the action due to a broken orbital bone he suffered after getting hit with a ball in Game 1. Ben Royo stepped up in a critical moment, but as the SEC tournament nears, the situation looms large.

Ben Royo Steps Up as Boston Kellner Misses Time

Texas A&M infielder Boston Kellner fields against Florida during an NCAA baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, April 24, 2026. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The timeline for Kellner’s injury is not yet clear, but Royo stepped up in his place. Facing Ole Miss, he recorded seven hits, three home runs, five RBIs and five runs in seven at-bats. It was just his third and fourth starts of the season, and he was ready for the moment.

While Royo has been largely out of the rotation in 2026, he had a bigger role in 2025. He appeared in 44 games, starting 36 for the Aggies. He was inside the top five in batting average (.258), slugging (.538) and home runs (10), but Texas A&M struggled all season.

Royo had his second base position taken over by Maryland transfer Chris Hacopian and later by sophomore Sawyer Farr. Meanwhile, freshman standout Nico Partida manned third.

Kellner, a freshman from Chandler, Ariz., has been the Aggies’ regular starter at shortstop this season, leaving Royo as a reserve infielder. However, when Royo’s name was called, he was ready for the moment, stepping up against Ole Miss.

Texas A&M infielder Chris Hacopian tags out Florida infielder Cade Kurland at second during an NCAA baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, April 24, 2026. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies have just one more series left in the regular season, defending home turf against the No. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs. At this point, it is unclear how long Kellner will be out. More clarity may be provided when head coach Michael Earley speaks to the media ahead of the closing series against Mississippi State.

It is difficult for the Aggies to lose an important player like Kellner this late in the season. He leads the team in walks (39) as a batter and ranks first in assists (98) and second in fielded double plays (22) as a fielder.

According to the broadcast, Kellner avoided any eye damage or a concussion. Without additional complications, he could help return to the diamond faster, though it is hard to tell if the injury could be multi-week or longer.

Royo began his career at Rice, where he had an impressive freshman campaign before transferring to Texas A&M as a junior. In his senior season, he can still make an impact as the postseason approaches for the Aggies.

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