Takeaways From Texas A&M's Doubleheader Loss to Auburn

After losing their first two series against their fellow SEC squads, the Texas A&M Aggies have been on a hot streak as of late, raising them up to No. 7 in the standings and putting them in a prime spot to host a regional series for the NCAA Tournament.

However, that momentum took a sharp turn Saturday when they welcomed the No. 8 Auburn Tigers to College Station, who promptly delivered an 18-5 run ruling in the first game and a 5-4 defeat in the second game of a doubleheader.

The Aggies are still safe in terms of the NCAA Tournament, but there was still a lot said during the team's forgetful start at Blue Bell Park.

What We Learned During the Doubleheader

Texas A&M pitcher Aiden Sims on the mound | Texas A&M athletics

Here are a couple of takeaways from the first part of the weekend series, with Game 3 set to finish up Sunday afternoon.

Texas A&M Desperately Needs Pitching

Until Aiden Sims and Clayton Freshcorn can grow bionic arms that never fatigue, the rest of the arms in the A&M bullpen are going to have to step up.

Shane Sdao started out 2026 as the clear Friday night starter for the Maroon and White, but with his 6.55 ERA through the season, including 19 earned runs in his past six starts, the consistency has been all over the place.

Weston Moss is still trying to find his groove, and has the ability to put together decent starts, but Aiden Sims has shone as the prime starting option for Michael Earley, as his start Saturday just then handed him his first loss of the season, bringing him to 8-1.

As for the bullpen... yeah, let's just get to the next thing.

Injuries? Now?

The NCAA Tournament begins in just a few weeks, so now is not the time for any costly injuries to be happening for the Aggies.

So, when third baseman Nico Partida had to be helped off the field in the second inning of Game 2 after losing his footing while fielding a ground ball and was ruled out of Game 3's lineup, concern was palpable amongst the 12th Man.

Gavin Grahovac was moved over from first base to cover Partida's duty at the hot corner, and Blake Binderup filled in at first.

The extent of Partida's injury has not been revealed, but should he have to miss any time, it seems that that will be the defensive alignment for the time being, and the Aggies will hope to have their power-hitting freshman back in the lineup before the conclusion of the regular season.

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