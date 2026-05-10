Why Texas A&M Baseball’s Game 2 Victory Over Ole Miss Signals Future Success

On Friday, No. 9 Texas A&M baseball aimed to keep its postseason host hopes intact against No. 20 Ole Miss in a hostile environment at Swayze Field.

Before Game 1, the Aggies made a significant change to their pitching rotation, starting senior left-handed pitcher Ethan Darden over redshirt junior left-handed pitcher Shane Sdao, who had previously been A&M’s go-to Friday night starter this season thus far. Unable to get anything going on offense and failing to limit Ole Miss’s damage, the Aggies fell to the Rebels, 5-3.

Only a day later, A&M got revenge on Ole Miss, beating the Rebels, 18-5, after seven innings. Led by senior shortstop Ben Royo, who came into Saturday’s contest without a single hit on the season, launched a pair of home runs to help the Aggies tie the series at one apiece.

Putting Game 1’s defeat to the side, A&M bounced back both offensively and defensively, showcasing its ability to rely on bench players for an offensive spark.

Ben Royo & Bench Firepower

With only four at-bats under his belt going into Game 2, Royo hadn’t recorded a single hit on the year. But with both Nico Partida and Boston Kellner out due to injury, someone had to step up.

Royo blasted a pair of home runs, going 3-for-3 and recording four RBI, marking Saturday’s game as a standout performance of his career.

Also filling in for the Aggies' injured reserve, Redshirt junior first baseman Blake Binderup launched a long ball of his own with a batting average of .324.

Going forward, the Aggies have shown that despite their most powerful hitters being absent from the roster, they can still convincingly get the job done. With a batting lineup as deep as A&M’s, the sky will be the limit when the Maroon and White’s sluggers are fully healthy.

Aiden Sims & Relief Pitching

Texas A&M pitcher Weston Moss (21) throws a pitch during the Lone Star Showdown against Texas at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Game 1, the Aggies turned to Darden for a Friday-night spark, in hopes of claiming an early 1-0 series lead, to no avail. Shane Sdao had been A&M’s Game 1 starting pitcher all season, but due to lackluster performance and a 3-5 record in SEC series openers, head coach Michael Earley had to make a change.

Despite unreliable pitching on opening night, the Aggies could always rely on sophomore right-handed pitcher Aiden Sims for a chance to even the series.

Through innings, Sims recorded five strikeouts, allowing only three earned runs and four hits. But the Forney, Texas, native wasn’t the only pitcher to keep the Rebels out of firing distance.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Gavin Lyons and junior left-handed pitcher Hunter Bond sealed A&M’s victory, only allowing five hits and a pair of runs through a combined four innings.

In Game 1, A&M held Ole Miss to only five runs, but couldn't get going at the plate. However, in Game 2, the Aggies held the Rebels to five runs yet again, and the offense surged to win the game in seven innings.

At times, A&M’s bats may be cold, but the Aggies’ pitching staff has shown that it can consistently give the hitting staff a fighting chance.

Hitting Across Multiple Innings

A&M failed to produce at the plate against junior left-handed pitcher Hunter Elliott in Game 1, but after facing five different pitchers in Game 2, the Aggies’ offense couldn’t be stopped.

The Maroon and White plated three or more runs in four different frames, scoring five in the third, four in the fourth, three in the fifth and five in the sixth, with 8-of-9 Aggie hitters securing a hit against the Rebels’ pitching staff.

The sign of a complete offense is not only the ability to get on base and score, but rather the ability to get on base and score across multiple innings.

Despite winning or losing the series finale on Saturday night, A&M showed its ability to bounce back after a disappointing loss, which is a quality that will come in handy as the Aggies head into the postseason.

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