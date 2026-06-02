Which Texas A&M Baseball Players Could Leave for the MLB Draft

The Texas A&M Aggies adversity-filled 2026 season will come to an end after falling in the College Station Regional. The Aggies bow out of the NCAA Tournament after losing back-to-back games to the USC Trojans to end the season.

The Aggies end the year with a 41-16 overall record and an 18-11 record in the SEC. In year two under head coach Michael Earley, the Aggies finished third in the SEC and were a win away from advancing into the super regionals.

The Aggies had plenty of talent on their 2026 season that helped guide them throughout the year, with a few of those players having the talent to play at the next level. Here's a look at three Aggie standouts who could be leaving College Station for the pros and head into the 2026 MLB Draft.

Caden Sorrell

Texas A&M Aggies' outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) comes up short on a fly ball as the Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Junior Caden Sorrell has spent the last three seasons building himself into one of the top players in the country in College Station.

In his final season donning the Maroon and White, Sorrell led the Aggies with a .341 batting average and a 1.177 OPS to go along with 23 home runs and 76 RBIs, both of which were second in the SEC. The outfielder was named to the All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Defensive Team, as well as a Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist.

In his three years with the Aggies, Sorrell played in 144 games with 129 starts and put together a .316 career batting average, with a .316/.410./684 slash line. The junior tallied 46 home runs and 151 RBIs in his three seasons.

Gavin Grahovac

Texas A&M Aggies infielder Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates his two run homer during an NCAA baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another three-year Aggie that is likely to turn to the pros after the 2026 season is infielder Gavin Grahovac.

Grahovac's last season in College Station, just like Sorrell, he was named First Team All-SEC, All-SEC Defensive Team, and was a Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist. The junior slugger ended the season with a .339 batting average, the second-best mark on the team, to go along with 22 home runs and 74 RBIs, third most in the SEC.

Over his three seasons with the Aggies, Grahovac compiled a .313 batting average over the course of 130 games, wearing the Maroon and White uniform. The junior totaled 47 home runs and 146 home runs over the course of three seasons, one of which he only played in six games.

Chris Hacopian

Chris Hacopian was a new face for Earley's squad headed into the 2026 season after spending his first two seasons with the Maryland Terrapins.

In his lone season with the Aggies, Hacopian became one of the top prospects headed into the 2026 MLB Draft and is looked at as a potential Top 10 draft pick. Hacopian ended the season with a .319 batting average with a .319/.405/.578 slash line in 42 games. The junior would string together 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in likely his only season in College Station.



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